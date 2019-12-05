As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi angrily responded to James Rosen’s question about if she hates Donald Trump by hiding behind her allegedly deep Catholic faith.
Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."
Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019
TIME opinion columnist, former Democratic congressional candidate, and former Obama faith outreach leader Christopher Hale apparently watched that display and didn’t see a pissed-off Pelosi, but rather, a modern-day Jesus:
I say this with total sincerity: Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus. She's an enduring witness to truth, to justice, to mercy, and to compassion. The President and his Christian supporters could learn something from her!
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 5, 2019
Well, that certainly is a take.
normal take https://t.co/aXrparlzEZ
— cc (@cc_fla) December 5, 2019
What a perfectly sane take. pic.twitter.com/DEZ7ciml44
— Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) December 5, 2019
— Matt, The South is Not Enough (10-2) (@nflulrich17) December 5, 2019
— beardicron (@beardicorn) December 5, 2019
— Jordan K. Carpenter (@JCarpenterTN) December 5, 2019
Little known facts: Jesus also supported abortion on demand, the complete malleability of biological sex, and government-sponsored same-sex marriage, as well as forcing religious institutions to condone all three https://t.co/eoJ6MVjB6H
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 5, 2019
You said this.
Out loud … for all to see
Maybe it sounded better in your head… https://t.co/KuUURg464Z
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 5, 2019
It’s time for his 1 o’clock meds.
Wow! https://t.co/9a4GDc0fg2
— Curmudgeoning the Malarkey – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) December 5, 2019
Please tell me this was sarcasm. PLEASE.
Because if it isn't, we're looking at "Don jumpsuit, grab some phenobarbital pudding , and wait on the comet", levels of f*cked. https://t.co/9W0AVvuFjs
— Bohemio: Keeping Velvet in suspense (@El__Bohemio) December 5, 2019
Libs: stop calling us a cult
Also libs: Pelosi is Jesus Christ. https://t.co/GZvGBgLdaW
— Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) December 5, 2019
I say this with total sincerity: Seek help.
— Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) December 5, 2019
Here for the ratio. I think you need actual Jesus if you compare any politician to our Savior.
— Sarah Andrews (@sarahfulton2000) December 5, 2019