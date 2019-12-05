As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi angrily responded to James Rosen’s question about if she hates Donald Trump by hiding behind her allegedly deep Catholic faith.

TIME opinion columnist, former Democratic congressional candidate, and former Obama faith outreach leader Christopher Hale apparently watched that display and didn’t see a pissed-off Pelosi, but rather, a modern-day Jesus:

Well, that certainly is a take.

