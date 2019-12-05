As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi angrily responded to James Rosen’s question about if she hates Donald Trump by hiding behind her allegedly deep Catholic faith.

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

TIME opinion columnist, former Democratic congressional candidate, and former Obama faith outreach leader Christopher Hale apparently watched that display and didn’t see a pissed-off Pelosi, but rather, a modern-day Jesus:

I say this with total sincerity: Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus. She's an enduring witness to truth, to justice, to mercy, and to compassion. The President and his Christian supporters could learn something from her! — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 5, 2019

Well, that certainly is a take.

What a perfectly sane take. pic.twitter.com/DEZ7ciml44 — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) December 5, 2019

pic.twitter.com/he9Y5u0u4E — Matt, The South is Not Enough (10-2) (@nflulrich17) December 5, 2019

Little known facts: Jesus also supported abortion on demand, the complete malleability of biological sex, and government-sponsored same-sex marriage, as well as forcing religious institutions to condone all three https://t.co/eoJ6MVjB6H — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 5, 2019

You said this.

Out loud … for all to see

Maybe it sounded better in your head… https://t.co/KuUURg464Z — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 5, 2019

It’s time for his 1 o’clock meds.

Wow! https://t.co/9a4GDc0fg2 — Curmudgeoning the Malarkey – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) December 5, 2019

Please tell me this was sarcasm. PLEASE. Because if it isn't, we're looking at "Don jumpsuit, grab some phenobarbital pudding , and wait on the comet", levels of f*cked. https://t.co/9W0AVvuFjs — Bohemio: Keeping Velvet in suspense (@El__Bohemio) December 5, 2019

Libs: stop calling us a cult Also libs: Pelosi is Jesus Christ. https://t.co/GZvGBgLdaW — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) December 5, 2019

I say this with total sincerity: Seek help. — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) December 5, 2019