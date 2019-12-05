Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will move forward with articles of impeachment.

And Hillary Clinton, for one, thinks it’s about damn time. After all:

Is that so, Hillary?

Not just weird sh*t, but evidently pretty powerful sh*t, too. Seriously, she’s got to be on something if she thought she could get away with a statement like that.

Now there’s an understatement.

