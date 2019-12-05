Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will move forward with articles of impeachment.

"The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival." —@SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/Qok2vhxfbA — CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 5, 2019

And Hillary Clinton, for one, thinks it’s about damn time. After all:

In the United States of America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/DGBWf5U564 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 5, 2019

Is that so, Hillary?

Have you turned into a parody account? — Larky-Clause or Santa-farken (@TheLarkyfarken) December 5, 2019

Not just weird sh*t, but evidently pretty powerful sh*t, too. Seriously, she’s got to be on something if she thought she could get away with a statement like that.

Except the woman who mishandled classified intelligence thousands of times. https://t.co/qCDOxBy9dH — mitrebox (@mitrebox) December 5, 2019

That's pretty rich coming from someone who had subpoena'd evidence destroyed by smashing it with a hammer. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 5, 2019

Benghazi. Cough. Deleted emails cough cough. — kent4jmj (@kent4jmj) December 5, 2019

At this point, what difference, DOES IT MAKE. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 5, 2019

Really not sure you're the best person to make this argument… — Bryan Fisher (@thefisherbee) December 5, 2019

Now there’s an understatement.