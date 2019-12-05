Earlier today, Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will move forward with articles of impeachment.
"The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival." —@SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/Qok2vhxfbA
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 5, 2019
And Hillary Clinton, for one, thinks it’s about damn time. After all:
In the United States of America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/DGBWf5U564
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 5, 2019
Is that so, Hillary?
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 5, 2019
— Luke Miller (@LukeInSoCo) December 5, 2019
Have you turned into a parody account?
— Larky-Clause or Santa-farken (@TheLarkyfarken) December 5, 2019
https://t.co/1Va93mJ3HX pic.twitter.com/VYZlydhMUS
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 5, 2019
Not just weird sh*t, but evidently pretty powerful sh*t, too. Seriously, she’s got to be on something if she thought she could get away with a statement like that.
Except the woman who mishandled classified intelligence thousands of times. https://t.co/qCDOxBy9dH
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) December 5, 2019
That's pretty rich coming from someone who had subpoena'd evidence destroyed by smashing it with a hammer.
— Tom (@BoreGuru) December 5, 2019
Benghazi. Cough. Deleted emails cough cough.
— kent4jmj (@kent4jmj) December 5, 2019
At this point, what difference, DOES IT MAKE.
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 5, 2019
Except you, so far.#Shameless https://t.co/l45Q2oUw8S
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 5, 2019
Really not sure you're the best person to make this argument…
— Bryan Fisher (@thefisherbee) December 5, 2019
Now there’s an understatement.