In case you missed it, Joe Biden’s out with a new ad hitting Donald Trump for being an international laughingstock:

But independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier noticed that the ad took a bit of artistic license with the laughter:

Here’s the original video:

Gee.

So, it appears that Biden’s video didn’t accurately represent the laughter. Weird, that.

As Bier points out in his write-up, “Trump himself has come under fire for tweeting ‘doctored’ video in the past, as well as for various photoshopped images.” So, if it’s wrong when Trump does it, will the usual suspects come after Biden as well?

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

