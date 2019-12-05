In case you missed it, Joe Biden’s out with a new ad hitting Donald Trump for being an international laughingstock:

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

But independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier noticed that the ad took a bit of artistic license with the laughter:

Deceptive editing here by @JoeBiden: The audio of laughter by the UN General Assembly crowd is cut to make it appear as an outburst (:17) directly after Trump's initial boast. But the original video barely picks up any reaction after those initial words:https://t.co/bbPlC5spBJ https://t.co/UNEtGVqiA2 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

Here’s the original video:

Gee.

I can't tell if the Biden audio of the crowd laughing even comes from the original video – someone with more technical expertise would have to verify that. Most of the crowd response comes after Trump's "America's… so true" comment and his own laughter.https://t.co/LwnQg9Ek0G — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

Listen to the audio of the crowd at :16-:17 in the Biden commercial and then try to find that audio in the video of the original address to the UN… I can't find it anywhere, but I am open to correction if someone else can. https://t.co/IvLL8g1Gyf — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

So, it appears that Biden’s video didn’t accurately represent the laughter. Weird, that.

Isn't this what they mean by "doctored video"? https://t.co/IsyoLpuiXo — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

Does this count as "doctored" video?

—

Joe Biden Manipulates Video/Audio of Laughter at Trump in Campaign Ad via @__TheScript__https://t.co/by9RAZtiZV pic.twitter.com/XDVp8VXIPZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

As Bier points out in his write-up, “Trump himself has come under fire for tweeting ‘doctored’ video in the past, as well as for various photoshopped images.” So, if it’s wrong when Trump does it, will the usual suspects come after Biden as well?

The ad put out by @JoeBiden is being touted by a lot of new organizations as having "gone viral". Do any of them note its deceptive editing? https://t.co/IvLL8g1Gyf pic.twitter.com/bdcBvzKm0g — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

BTW, I realize that it's a campaign ad and those are notorious for deceptive editing, but if the whole point of your ad is that leaders are laughing at Trump, it seems that editing the video to make the laughter seem more direct is not a point in your favor. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019