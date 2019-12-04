The impeachment proceedings are underway once again, and they’re shaping up to be something really special:

Zero out of four witnesses look happy to be there — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 4, 2019

You think the witnesses don’t want to be there? Get a load of GOP Rep. Doug Collins:

The ranking member does not appear to be enjoying the chairman's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/69tTs9uz9r — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) December 4, 2019

Probably not super-professional behavior, though it’s hard to deny that it’s also extremely relatable.

Just a reflection of most of America https://t.co/PF30jIDHQk — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) December 4, 2019

Sorry, but it’s true. Outside of the usual Twitter rage circles, a lot of Americans were over this whole circus before it even began.