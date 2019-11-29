What is Thanksgiving all about, if not publicly humiliating your elderly relatives? “The Daily Show” producer Brandon Stefanowitz really embraced that yesterday when he posted this photo of his Trump-supporting grandfather for the sole purpose of mocking him:

My grandfather is sporting what he thinks is a MAGA hat. Little does he know this accessory is completely against what he believes in when it comes to politics/climate change 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZXxIPj4VB9 — Brandon Stefanowitz (@bstefanowitz) November 28, 2019

Here’s a screenshot, just in case he deletes:

Yeah, get a load of that silly old man!

Oh my gawd this is hilarious — I think we've all had enough (@AmySchu70368276) November 28, 2019

Omg, this is great! — Lindalou (@Linda81359) November 28, 2019

OMG!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 This wins tweet of the day!! Priceless! — billie 4 short (@billie4short1) November 29, 2019

This wins — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 28, 2019

And Molly has an excellent sense of humor, so she knows.

While I agree with the message it's kinda messed up to use your Grandpa as a retweet icon for something he doesn't even realize he's signing on to…. — Amanda Olson (@AyoOlson) November 29, 2019

He actually knew and was cool with this lol. — Brandon Stefanowitz (@bstefanowitz) November 29, 2019

Yeah, lighten up, guys.

What kind of lame grandpa wouldn’t be cool with his grandson publicly shaming him on Twitter?

Good one 🙄🙄🙄 — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) November 28, 2019

I love taking advantage of the elderly! It’s so easy to trick them. This rocks! — Ex Buzzfeed Reporter (@BuzzfeedEx) November 28, 2019

Kind of disrespectful to your grandfather. — MrsLovesToRead 📙☕📙 (@PatriciasBooks) November 29, 2019

Not very respectful to your grandfather.

I despise Trump with the fire of 1,000 suns.

Not cool. — Jeff Flake's Sad Eyebrows (@GasliterInChief) November 29, 2019

This is horribly cruel. Stop it. — JohnGrills (@JohnGrills) November 29, 2019

Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I would be less eager to humiliate my elderly grandfather and post the proof of it online thus demonstrating to the world what a terrible person I am. pic.twitter.com/WGb7Xm4eXW — The Nats Won The World Series (@EsotericCD) November 29, 2019

