If you’re still looking for something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, you might want to consider giving thanks for Mitch McConnell. Dude just keeps finding new ways to kill it:

Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019

Not to be confused with Whole Foods Market. — 1ps (@tweet1hz) November 27, 2019

Phew – was just going to post no more shopping at Whole Foods! — B. Henson (@GatorPats) November 27, 2019

Bet a lot of other lefty organic food lovers won’t be checking themselves before they wreck themselves, though.

This magazine isn't associated with @WholeFoods, but you're about to watch the mob lose it on them anyway. https://t.co/6OWSxYh1fg — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 27, 2019

🇱🇷💪😎 Mitch — TNK (@billyja48690681) November 27, 2019

Cocaine Mitch is the all time greatest — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 27, 2019

He’s gotta be right up there.