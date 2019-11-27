If you’re still looking for something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, you might want to consider giving thanks for Mitch McConnell. Dude just keeps finding new ways to kill it:
Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019
Niiiiiiice.
Not to be confused with Whole Foods Market.
— 1ps (@tweet1hz) November 27, 2019
Phew – was just going to post no more shopping at Whole Foods!
— B. Henson (@GatorPats) November 27, 2019
Bet a lot of other lefty organic food lovers won’t be checking themselves before they wreck themselves, though.
This magazine isn't associated with @WholeFoods, but you're about to watch the mob lose it on them anyway. https://t.co/6OWSxYh1fg
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 27, 2019
Straight into our veins:
Yet another reason not to shop at Whole Foods.
— Glen Murray (@Glen4Climate) November 27, 2019
You’ve gotta love it.
“Cocaine Mitch” FTW!https://t.co/tN01SFQwQ0
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) November 27, 2019
He’s gotta be right up there.