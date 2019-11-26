OK, guys. Now this is just getting ridiculous.

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Conan’s presence at the White House had tongues wagging … about his/her sex. First, she was a girl. Then, he was a boy.

Well, now that we’ve had time to sleep on it, it looks like she’s back to being female:

Just in: #Conan, the hero dog from the al-Baghdadi raid, is in fact a GIRL, a US defense official tells ABC News. Yesterday, a WH official told the pool that Conan was a girl but later said the dog was actually a boy — after POTUS & VPOTUS used male pronouns to refer to Conan. — Elizabeth McLaughlin (@Elizabeth_McLau) November 26, 2019

Conan, the hero dog injured in the al-Baghdadi raid, is in fact female, a US defense official tells @ABC. Yesterday, the White House said that Conan was a girl, but later said the dog was actually a boy. The change came after Trump and Pence used male pronouns to refer to Conan. pic.twitter.com/JPX9au0KYc — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) November 26, 2019

Or maybe he’s still male:

🚨UPDATE: Two defense officials have now contacted us to say Conan is *for sure they say* a BOY. One official said they triple checked. I guess the important thing here is that Conan, boy or girl, is a good dog who did excellent work with the US military. The end. — Elizabeth McLaughlin (@Elizabeth_McLau) November 26, 2019

Good Lord.

Conan, the hero dog, dilemma:

Monday:

Trump says male

WH then says Conan is a female

WH then corrects to say Conan is a male

Today:

DoD says female

Then, WH stands by story that Conan is male.

Then, DoD says male, after *triple checking* — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 26, 2019

This is legit nuts (no pun intended).

seriously how do we not know this it's bonkers https://t.co/Jm2GOvDlpZ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 26, 2019

How do you get this wrong????…I mean… — DaBrosky 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@sonshinedaily) November 26, 2019

i'm no veterinarian but couldn't they just like… lift up her one of her legs and check to avoid all of this? — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) November 26, 2019

Can't somebody just check to see if it has a penis or not? I'm sure Getty has like 1,500 photos of the ceremony. https://t.co/9OoZ0xHSsh — NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 26, 2019

Isn't there just a video highlight of yesterday's presser that proves it once and for all without going back and forth .. it's not hard to spot the difference. — Dan D. (@TSG_Toronto) November 26, 2019

Have they considered that Conan is non-binary? — Flockofshameredux (@Flockofshamere1) November 26, 2019

they're just f*cking with you now. — bleaks (@bleakfacts) November 26, 2019

Well, one thing’s for sure: