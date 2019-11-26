OK, guys. Now this is just getting ridiculous.
As Twitchy told you yesterday, Conan’s presence at the White House had tongues wagging … about his/her sex. First, she was a girl. Then, he was a boy.
Well, now that we’ve had time to sleep on it, it looks like she’s back to being female:
Just in: #Conan, the hero dog from the al-Baghdadi raid, is in fact a GIRL, a US defense official tells ABC News. Yesterday, a WH official told the pool that Conan was a girl but later said the dog was actually a boy — after POTUS & VPOTUS used male pronouns to refer to Conan.
— Elizabeth McLaughlin (@Elizabeth_McLau) November 26, 2019
Conan, the hero dog injured in the al-Baghdadi raid, is in fact female, a US defense official tells @ABC.
Yesterday, the White House said that Conan was a girl, but later said the dog was actually a boy. The change came after Trump and Pence used male pronouns to refer to Conan. pic.twitter.com/JPX9au0KYc
— Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) November 26, 2019
Or maybe he’s still male:
🚨UPDATE: Two defense officials have now contacted us to say Conan is *for sure they say* a BOY. One official said they triple checked.
I guess the important thing here is that Conan, boy or girl, is a good dog who did excellent work with the US military.
The end.
— Elizabeth McLaughlin (@Elizabeth_McLau) November 26, 2019
Good Lord.
Conan, the hero dog, dilemma:
Monday:
Trump says male
WH then says Conan is a female
WH then corrects to say Conan is a male
Today:
DoD says female
Then, WH stands by story that Conan is male.
Then, DoD says male, after *triple checking*
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 26, 2019
This is legit nuts (no pun intended).
seriously how do we not know this it's bonkers https://t.co/Jm2GOvDlpZ
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 26, 2019
How do you get this wrong????…I mean…
— DaBrosky 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@sonshinedaily) November 26, 2019
i'm no veterinarian but couldn't they just like… lift up her one of her legs and check to avoid all of this?
— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) November 26, 2019
Can't somebody just check to see if it has a penis or not? I'm sure Getty has like 1,500 photos of the ceremony. https://t.co/9OoZ0xHSsh
— NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 26, 2019
Isn't there just a video highlight of yesterday's presser that proves it once and for all without going back and forth .. it's not hard to spot the difference.
— Dan D. (@TSG_Toronto) November 26, 2019
Have they considered that Conan is non-binary?
— Flockofshameredux (@Flockofshamere1) November 26, 2019
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 26, 2019
they're just f*cking with you now.
— bleaks (@bleakfacts) November 26, 2019
Well, one thing’s for sure:
The government can't even get its story straight about the sex of a dog probably isn't ready to run the entire health insurance system for the country. https://t.co/63UjsuAQ8S
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 26, 2019