OK, guys. Now this is just getting ridiculous.

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Conan’s presence at the White House had tongues wagging … about his/her sex. First, she was a girl. Then, he was a boy.

Well, now that we’ve had time to sleep on it, it looks like she’s back to being female:

Or maybe he’s still male:

Trending

Good Lord.

This is legit nuts (no pun intended).

Well, one thing’s for sure:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: boyConanfemalegirlmale