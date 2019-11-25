If you’ve never heard of Gabrielle Blair, allow us to fill you in. She’s a mother of six and the founder of Design Mom, a parenting blog.

She’s also a hardcore gun control proponent. And from the looks of things, she can give Shannon Watts a serious run for her money in the incoherent anti-gun argument department.

There are takes. And there are TAKES. https://t.co/uZzt4JhIqN — Dodd (@Amuk3) November 25, 2019

And man oh man, is this a TAKE:

There are far better ways to protect your family than a gun. Get a life insurance policy. https://t.co/sKtXngJft0 — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 24, 2019

I know you truly believe that you'll need to defend your family at gunpoint. You need to let that go. Statistically it's just not going to happen. I know it's boring, but if you want to protect your family, things like seatbelts, fire alarms, and life insurance are your best bet. — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 25, 2019

The reality is, you're probably going to die of heart disease or diabetes, or just old age and natural causes. I know it's not as cool-sounding as an armed-standoff, but it's still true. — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 25, 2019

Insurance isn't protection, it is compensation. — RAndrewCastel (@RAndrewCastel) November 24, 2019

You can get a dog too if you like. — Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 24, 2019

Imagine crafting that argument in your head … and then deciding to make it public. Imagine thinking that people would read it and believe that you’re an intelligent, thoughtful person.

We let people like her vote. Think about that for a sec — Gracie (@gracie_davis01) November 25, 2019

Scary, isn’t it?

Did a home intruder write this tweet? https://t.co/ZJCjA5zhS8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 25, 2019

I'm not sure you understand what the word "protect" means. https://t.co/bRhELRgviZ — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) November 25, 2019

How is a life insurance policy going to stop a person breaking into my house? https://t.co/GeePLHbJFb — RBe (@RBPundit) November 25, 2019

Yes, life insurance will definitely stop a rape. https://t.co/QznxEHbSWH — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 25, 2019

Also be sure to get rid of your fire extinguishers, safety glasses, anti-lock brakes, airbags, smoke detectors, radon detectors, carbon monoxide, night lights, dead bolts, flashlights, steel toed boots, first aid kits. A good life insurance policy is all you need, folks. — Holiday Cheersay (@RummaTumTums) November 25, 2019

I'm glad I am not this privileged say and believe such dangerous advice. Sadly not white either. can't live in a gated, mostly white suburb with 24/7 surveillance that's insured with my house — Error (@glitchUNKNOWN) November 24, 2019

So i will protect my family by being dead? That's a strange way to look at it. — Adeptus Trashmechanicus (@BrainMechanical) November 25, 2019

I have an insurance policy too. My family likes me more than the money, though. I know it is inconvenient for you, but I prefer that me and my family are protected and alive, than cashing insurance checks. — Wesley Mouch – Wall enthusiast (@WesleyMouch8) November 25, 2019

With my dying breath I looked up into my son’s tearful eyes and told him, “It will all be ok. Just don’t spend it all in one place.” https://t.co/cPtnlNBnX9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 25, 2019

I have *both* life insurance *and* guns. Because this is America and I do what I want. https://t.co/uRtOW8w0Xd — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 25, 2019