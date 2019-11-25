If you’ve never heard of Gabrielle Blair, allow us to fill you in. She’s a mother of six and the founder of Design Mom, a parenting blog.
She’s also a hardcore gun control proponent. And from the looks of things, she can give Shannon Watts a serious run for her money in the incoherent anti-gun argument department.
There are takes. And there are TAKES. https://t.co/uZzt4JhIqN
— Dodd (@Amuk3) November 25, 2019
And man oh man, is this a TAKE:
There are far better ways to protect your family than a gun. Get a life insurance policy. https://t.co/sKtXngJft0
— Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 24, 2019
I know you truly believe that you'll need to defend your family at gunpoint. You need to let that go. Statistically it's just not going to happen. I know it's boring, but if you want to protect your family, things like seatbelts, fire alarms, and life insurance are your best bet.
— Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 25, 2019
The reality is, you're probably going to die of heart disease or diabetes, or just old age and natural causes. I know it's not as cool-sounding as an armed-standoff, but it's still true.
— Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 25, 2019
Insurance isn't protection, it is compensation.
— RAndrewCastel (@RAndrewCastel) November 24, 2019
You can get a dog too if you like.
— Gabrielle Blair (@designmom) November 24, 2019
Imagine crafting that argument in your head … and then deciding to make it public. Imagine thinking that people would read it and believe that you’re an intelligent, thoughtful person.
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 25, 2019
We let people like her vote. Think about that for a sec
— Gracie (@gracie_davis01) November 25, 2019
Scary, isn’t it?
Did a home intruder write this tweet? https://t.co/ZJCjA5zhS8
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 25, 2019
I'm not sure you understand what the word "protect" means. https://t.co/bRhELRgviZ
— Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) November 25, 2019
How is a life insurance policy going to stop a person breaking into my house? https://t.co/GeePLHbJFb
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 25, 2019
Yes, life insurance will definitely stop a rape. https://t.co/QznxEHbSWH
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 25, 2019
Also be sure to get rid of your fire extinguishers, safety glasses, anti-lock brakes, airbags, smoke detectors, radon detectors, carbon monoxide, night lights, dead bolts, flashlights, steel toed boots, first aid kits.
A good life insurance policy is all you need, folks.
— Holiday Cheersay (@RummaTumTums) November 25, 2019
I'm glad I am not this privileged say and believe such dangerous advice. Sadly not white either. can't live in a gated, mostly white suburb with 24/7 surveillance that's insured with my house
— Error (@glitchUNKNOWN) November 24, 2019
So i will protect my family by being dead? That's a strange way to look at it.
— Adeptus Trashmechanicus (@BrainMechanical) November 25, 2019
I have an insurance policy too. My family likes me more than the money, though. I know it is inconvenient for you, but I prefer that me and my family are protected and alive, than cashing insurance checks.
— Wesley Mouch – Wall enthusiast (@WesleyMouch8) November 25, 2019
With my dying breath I looked up into my son’s tearful eyes and told him, “It will all be ok. Just don’t spend it all in one place.” https://t.co/cPtnlNBnX9
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 25, 2019
I have *both* life insurance *and* guns. Because this is America and I do what I want. https://t.co/uRtOW8w0Xd
— Mo Mo (@molratty) November 25, 2019
I just named my home defense shotgun Gabrielle
— Joe Naxon (@NaxonJoe) November 25, 2019