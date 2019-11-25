Few things in this world are as certain these days as Bill Kristol having a terrible opinion. You can basically set your watch by it.

Speaking of which, looks like it’s garbage take o’clock once again:

And the idea that Bill Kristol is still a torchbearer for conservatism is laughable. Who the hell does he still think he’s fooling?

Trending

One could certainly make the argument that Donald Trump’s brand of “conservatism” isn’t terrible conservative. But to suggest that Elizabeth Warren, of all people, isn’t trying to take a tomahawk to America’s “basic norms and institutions” demonstrates a profound lack of interest in defending those basic norms and institutions.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy KlobucharBill KristolDonald TrumpElizabeth WarrenJoe BidenMichael BloombergPete Buttigieg