Few things in this world are as certain these days as Bill Kristol having a terrible opinion. You can basically set your watch by it.

Speaking of which, looks like it’s garbage take o’clock once again:

I very much prefer Biden or Buttigieg or Bloomberg or Klobuchar to Warren. But the idea that one term of Warren would pose anything like the threat of a second term for Trump to the basic norms and institutions of our liberal democracy, including to free markets, is laughable. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 25, 2019

And the idea that Bill Kristol is still a torchbearer for conservatism is laughable. Who the hell does he still think he’s fooling?

She's literally running on promises to reinvent capitalism, end patent rights for drug companies, make private health insurance illegal, among other things. https://t.co/p6MjrodNXl — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 25, 2019

She wants to pack SCOTUS, eliminate the filibuster, push mandatory buyback of guns, eliminate the electoral college, nationalize large segments of the economy, reject unfavorable election results, seize private wealth via a wealth tax etc. Which norms are we preserving? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 25, 2019

Warren is a huge threat to our Democratic norms and system of governance. Those who care about defeating Trump should push Dems to nominate a reasonable alternative while they can. Nominating Warren signals that protecting those norms isn’t a priority. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 25, 2019

I can safely assume that a lot of conservatives and moderates will have a hard time pulling the lever for someone who was to completely remake America regardless of her opponent. If priority is to defeat Trump, then Warren (or Sanders) shouldn’t even be on the table. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 25, 2019

One could certainly make the argument that Donald Trump’s brand of “conservatism” isn’t terrible conservative. But to suggest that Elizabeth Warren, of all people, isn’t trying to take a tomahawk to America’s “basic norms and institutions” demonstrates a profound lack of interest in defending those basic norms and institutions.

Maybe at this point you should just outright endorse Warren? Or Bernie for that matter. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) November 25, 2019

I very much prefer a Republican. Because I'm a conservative who opposes socialism. https://t.co/T44u5sdTkN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 25, 2019

So you’re a Democrat. That’s fine. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 25, 2019