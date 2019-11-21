We thought we were done with Jacob Wohl. Little did we know, we still had his father to worry about. His father, David, who apparently posed for what we can only assume are supposed to be sexy photos for a calendar:

Hey all, our 2020 calendar is out soon – Yours truly and Breck Worsham. 100% of the proceeds go to #WoundedWarriors and the @GarySiniseFound! https://t.co/WCsFKBUmRc#MAGA pic.twitter.com/4RiuHwndiR — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) November 21, 2019

Click the link at your own risk. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Poor Jacob never stood a chance, did he?

congratulations david you've done the impossible i like your son more than you now — Avi Bueno (@Avi_Bueno) November 21, 2019

it’s a testament to jacob’s character that he turned out as well as he did — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 21, 2019

Depressing. And also nauseating. Mostly nauseating.

don't put a black light on that counter top — Charles (@repub9989) November 21, 2019

Oh God.

Congrats to Gary Sinise Foundation on its coming windfall — Tom Joad the Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) November 21, 2019

Lt. Dan didn't lose his legs for this — Rob Thomas: Ace Attorney (@dinosaurthe3rd) November 21, 2019

"Send me back to Vietnam. Now." – Lt. Dan https://t.co/24FcVwn3wE — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 21, 2019

I think the Wohl Family Calendar is Aztec because now I need someone to rip my heart out and throw me down a pyramid. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 21, 2019

That definitely sounds like less of a punishment than what our eyes have endured.