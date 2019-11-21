We thought we were done with Jacob Wohl. Little did we know, we still had his father to worry about. His father, David, who apparently posed for what we can only assume are supposed to be sexy photos for a calendar:

Click the link at your own risk. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Poor Jacob never stood a chance, did he?

Trending

Depressing. And also nauseating. Mostly nauseating.

Oh God.

That definitely sounds like less of a punishment than what our eyes have endured.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Breck WorshamcalendarDavid WohlGary Sinise FoundationJacob Wohl