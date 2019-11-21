College campuses are breeding grounds for open and honest political discourse. Especially in California. Just look at how welcoming an environment California State University, Chico, is for one college Republican:

Here is the video from the Battery today at @ChicoState. College Republicans across the nation experience treatment just like this on their campuses. It has to stop! @realDonaldTrump @californiafcr @scrowder @benshapiro @FoxNews @BrandonStraka pic.twitter.com/0Iew1sEGda — Michael Curry (@curry3551) November 20, 2019

So tolerant it hurts. Literally.

I can’t stop laughing at how pathetic leftist “activists” are… She gets so triggered by someone literally just standing there with an opposing view that she attacks him and claims he “sacrificed her safety.” Incredible. pic.twitter.com/yHkIwMCTPg — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 21, 2019

Screechy thing doesn't understand how personal space works. Also doesn't understand how public space works. — Sceptical Canuck (@Surrey_Atheist) November 21, 2019

These people are just crazy — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) November 20, 2019

I really hope she is charged with battery. These "children" need some discipline that they are greatly lacking. — kim (@patriot5_kim) November 21, 2019

Hi-larious, no way these are college students, middle school at best, a bunch of children, who are not prepared for the world — Andrewsdale (@SAndrew76) November 21, 2019

If this bunch of children is our future, the future’s not looking too bright.