Planned Parenthood has an announcement to make, and they’re making it in ALL CAPS just to really drive it home:

Fact check: False.

Understandably so.

And we’ve been hearing them shout that “abortion is important” and “abortion is health care” for a while now. But what’s this “abortion is moral” business? That seems new — and particularly demented.

When you’ve got to redefine words in order to justify your depravity, it’s time to just admit that you’re depraved.

