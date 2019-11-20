Planned Parenthood has an announcement to make, and they’re making it in ALL CAPS just to really drive it home:

|————-|

| ABORTION |

| IS |

| MORAL. |

| IT |

| IS |

| IMPORTANT|

| IT |

| IS |

| HEALTH |

| CARE. |

|————-|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 19, 2019

Fact check: False.

nope. — Carlos Alberto (@calberto16_) November 20, 2019

Babies would disagree. — Aaron et politica ingenio 🇺🇸🚀 (@peekaso) November 20, 2019

Understandably so.

And we’ve been hearing them shout that “abortion is important” and “abortion is health care” for a while now. But what’s this “abortion is moral” business? That seems new — and particularly demented.

Goodbye “safe, legal, rare.” Hello ”abortion is moral.” https://t.co/yKQiXqS7cz — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) November 20, 2019

They’ve gone so far in such a short period of time. Ugh. https://t.co/sE0FByQlq7 — Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) November 20, 2019

Gross, guys — Latentem (@Latentem) November 19, 2019

What kind of back asswards morality we talking about here!? — Edmonton Apologetics (@EdmontonRtb) November 19, 2019

Killing helpless human beings is never moral. — Mrs. Happy Wife, Former ZEF (@Happywife151) November 19, 2019

Use a LOUD crazy font, post it on Twitter & it becomes true if you retweet it enough 👌🙄 — ❦Olivia (@LivyKayLivy) November 20, 2019

Give people the power to redefine words and they will. — Press Play on Tape (@victorlams) November 20, 2019

Have your wrong opinions, but don’t redefine words. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) November 20, 2019

When you’ve got to redefine words in order to justify your depravity, it’s time to just admit that you’re depraved.