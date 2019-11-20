Planned Parenthood has an announcement to make, and they’re making it in ALL CAPS just to really drive it home:
|————-|
| ABORTION |
| IS |
| MORAL. |
| IT |
| IS |
| IMPORTANT|
| IT |
| IS |
| HEALTH |
| CARE. |
|————-|
(__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 19, 2019
Fact check: False.
nope.
— Carlos Alberto (@calberto16_) November 20, 2019
Babies would disagree.
— Aaron et politica ingenio 🇺🇸🚀 (@peekaso) November 20, 2019
Understandably so.
And we’ve been hearing them shout that “abortion is important” and “abortion is health care” for a while now. But what’s this “abortion is moral” business? That seems new — and particularly demented.
Goodbye “safe, legal, rare.” Hello ”abortion is moral.” https://t.co/yKQiXqS7cz
— Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) November 20, 2019
They’ve gone so far in such a short period of time. Ugh. https://t.co/sE0FByQlq7
— Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) November 20, 2019
Gross, guys
— Latentem (@Latentem) November 19, 2019
What kind of back asswards morality we talking about here!?
— Edmonton Apologetics (@EdmontonRtb) November 19, 2019
Killing helpless human beings is never moral.
— Mrs. Happy Wife, Former ZEF (@Happywife151) November 19, 2019
Use a LOUD crazy font, post it on Twitter & it becomes true if you retweet it enough 👌🙄
— ❦Olivia (@LivyKayLivy) November 20, 2019
Give people the power to redefine words and they will.
— Press Play on Tape (@victorlams) November 20, 2019
Have your wrong opinions, but don’t redefine words.
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) November 20, 2019
When you’ve got to redefine words in order to justify your depravity, it’s time to just admit that you’re depraved.