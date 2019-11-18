Well, it’s about damn time. At last, Chick-fil-A is taking responsibility for promoting hate by severing ties with … Christian charities.

More from National Review:

The U.S. fast food chain said that as it expands, it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army, the Paul Anderson Youth Home, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which opposes same-sex marriage. The company’s charity, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to the two organizations. … “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.” “When there is a tension, we want to make sure we’re being clear. We think this is going to be helpful,” Tassopoulos said of the company’s decision to pull its support from the charities. “It’s just the right thing to do: to be clear, caring, and supportive and do it in the community.”

And spurning the Salvation Army is being clear, caring, and supportive of your community … how, exactly?

Did Chick-Fil-A bend the knee to the mob?https://t.co/glNgfZxplb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 18, 2019

I get the reasoning behind this although it is sad to see. LGBT activists still can't find where @ChickfilA actually discriminates or treats others with hate…because it doesn't happen!! The woke crowd loves to be the bully… https://t.co/RQVHQqPpM8 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 18, 2019

It's sad to see Chick-fil-A forced to bow to the mob. It's probably wise on their part, but still sad. https://t.co/CvipvdHbXv — Brad Polum-i-block-Groypers-bo (@brad_polumbo) November 18, 2019

Sadly, we see their reasoning, too. Is it wise, though? Will it actually appease the Outrage Mob, or just embolden them?

Chick-fil-A no longer donates to controversial Christian charities* after LGBTQ protests. *the Salvation Army https://t.co/KFjRnhq64b — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 18, 2019

They were bullied into stopping donations to the Salvation Army. A group that helps millions. When LGBT groups bully a company into stopping donations that help millions, who is the true villain here? https://t.co/0MaeYXhX83 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 18, 2019

The main things that make me sad about this is

1) The Christian orgs Chick-Fil-a donated to were genuinely good groups

2) This will not actually stop groups on the left from hating them b/c hating them is mostly about moral signallinghttps://t.co/Yfhg7PSq5J — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 18, 2019

I get the business case for cutting off Christian charities, but it's an ugly case that says PR is more important than the welfare of the poor.

Sorry, Salvation Army.

Helping poor people just doesn't have a good enough ROI.

You need to please more smug rich people. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 18, 2019

I have very little patience with left-wing orgs that advocate cutting off or shutting down homeless shelters, youth boarding houses, and adoption agencies.

They're literally advocating for human suffering simply b/c they don't like the people who provide the relief. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 18, 2019

Trying to appease the rage mobs by throwing the Salvation Army under the bus is so pathetic. I mean, give whatever mealy-mouthed corporate statement you want, whatever. But you don't try to take a charity that feeds and shelters millions down with you. https://t.co/Kp5gcu1eJC — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 18, 2019

Shame on @ChickfilA. The LGBT bully mob is unquestionably the most powerful mob in America today. Everyone bends the knee or risk their wrath. Makes me freaking ill. https://t.co/UX8mjvFZ57 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 18, 2019

Prediction: The left will not forgive them. Will continue to try to cancel them. https://t.co/WjQlXHUZg5 — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) November 18, 2019