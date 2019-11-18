Well, it’s about damn time. At last, Chick-fil-A is taking responsibility for promoting hate by severing ties with … Christian charities.

The U.S. fast food chain said that as it expands, it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army, the Paul Anderson Youth Home, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which opposes same-sex marriage. The company’s charity, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to the two organizations.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

“When there is a tension, we want to make sure we’re being clear. We think this is going to be helpful,” Tassopoulos said of the company’s decision to pull its support from the charities. “It’s just the right thing to do: to be clear, caring, and supportive and do it in the community.”

And spurning the Salvation Army is being clear, caring, and supportive of your community … how, exactly?

Sadly, we see their reasoning, too. Is it wise, though? Will it actually appease the Outrage Mob, or just embolden them?

