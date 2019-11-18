As Twitchy told you yesterday, Tedra Cobb, the Democratic candidate hoping to unseat GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York’s 21st District, has been watching donations pour into her campaign. Never mind that Cobb lost to Stefanik by almost 14 points in 2018. She’s still ridin’ high on that money train, and she’s using all that positive energy to do something productive:

A question many of you have asked: What is Tedra doing to celebrate raising nearly $1 million? The answer: she cleared her driveway.#NY21 pic.twitter.com/NB9qV1JWWX — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 17, 2019

She cleared her driveway … and blew snow all over her stairs. With an electric snowblower. Yeah, we’d say that seems about right. There’s gotta be a metaphor in there somewhere …

Blowing snow from your driveway onto your stairs leads me believe you are uniquely qualified to serve in Congress. https://t.co/nwj5gkBTXk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 18, 2019

Who blows snow off of their driveway onto their steps? — AJ Dahlgren (@ajdahlgren) November 18, 2019

Plus, who the hell buys an electric snowblower?? — ResiTech (@ResiTech) November 18, 2019

Using a snow blower when only have an inch of snow …… — Tif ©arnivore Gone Hunting/Fishing (@TifNotTiff) November 18, 2019

She's snowblowing mostly grass and she's dressed like it's 20 below. It's like they want to be mocked. — lowandslow (@lowandslow21) November 18, 2019

If her snow blowing skills are any indication of her future work ethic, she will do a lot of pandering to her base and ignore any significant amount of actual work. Call me crazy but one shouldnt leave footprints in the area the snowblower just went through. — Brian Cummins (@WildBCummins) November 18, 2019

Anyone who treats their extension cord like that has a big NO from me! — Icecinder (@Icecinder) November 18, 2019

Forget the fact that it’s electric ….smh …these are the people who get to congress …. — Stace Rader (@stacerader) November 18, 2019

Almost makes you think she's never done that before — ReliaBill (@BillVierregger) November 18, 2019

She has never done this before. — Santo10 (@trp1908_tim) November 18, 2019

She's never done this before in her life. — Horace Wallace (@hor_wall_iii) November 18, 2019

We smell a campaign ad …

Perfect.