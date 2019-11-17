Dem Tedra Cobb, who is running against GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik in the NY-21, has raised almost $1 million after the Republican woman became a target for her tough questioning at last week’s impeachment inquiry:

We are $100,000 away from our goal of $1 million raised to flip #NY21 Will you pitch in whatever you can to help defeat DC insider @EliseStefanik?https://t.co/6CMH7QhNvs — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 17, 2019

Good job, libs! Rep. Stefanik won in 2018 by a margin of 56.1 to 42.4. May we suggest just lighting your money on fire?

Anyway, Rep. Stefanik is now raising money herself off of Cobb’s success:

My opponent is raising money from the Hollywood liberals calling me #TrashyStefanik. I'm just focusing on the TRUTH & FACTs in impeachment hearings. They can’t handle the truth! DONATE NOW to help us fight back to the Far-Left’s unhinged Hollywood machine!https://t.co/MlLBNmCor4 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 17, 2019

Hollywood is funding Cobb? FACT CHECK: TRUE:

And this guy works in Hollywood as well:

#trashystefanik Catchy! Suits you & your lying about @RepAdamSchiff who is honorably running the #ImpeachmentHearings You knew the rules &chose(on your desperate climb to relevance)to break them &then claim you’re a victim. NY deserves better Vote @TedraCobb #VoteTedraCobb — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) November 17, 2019

Netflix exec:

already gave to her twice, now I’m helping Dan Crenshaw’s competitor — Dave Temkin (@dtemkin) November 17, 2019

And George Takei is ready to help:

I stand ready to help. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 17, 2019

Well, so are Republicans Dan Crenshaw:

Democrats fear Elise so much that they began a nationwide fundraising campaign for her opponent. Let’s help out Elise. Donate below. https://t.co/V8uUJvXTVi — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 17, 2019

And Matt Gaetz:

This is what happens to the fighters 👇 #TeamElise https://t.co/bip8SNK8qZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 17, 2019

