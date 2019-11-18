A major controversy is brewing over next month’s Democratic presidential debate. No, it has nothing to with candidates’ shadiness and/or corruption. This one’s all about one of the proposed moderators, Politico Magazine chief political correspondent Tim Alberta. What’s wrong with Alberta? Well, he used to write for National Review. And that’s just not sitting well with the DNC, or with some PBS (PBS is co-hosting the debate with Politico) and even Politico journalists.

More from NBC News:

At the behest of its publisher, Robert Allbritton, Politico is pushing for Tim Alberta, the chief political correspondent for Politico Magazine, to join journalists from PBS Newshour at the moderators’ desk. The top PBS journalists under consideration are Judy Woodruff, Yamiche Alcindor and Amna Nawaz.

Politico’s decision to push for Alberta has rankled officials at the DNC, as well as some journalists at PBS and even Politico, the sources said. The reason: Alberta previously wrote for National Review, a conservative magazine, and has spent the bulk of his recent career chronicling the Republican Party.

Democratic Party officials say such a journalist is ill-suited to co-moderate a debate meant to better inform Democratic voters about their potential nominees.

Ill-suited as opposed to whom? Candy Crowley?

Apparently not.

Heaven forbid!

What does this say about the DNC’s opinion of their candidate roster?

Yeah, well, they’ll deserve it.

Sounds more than reasonable.

