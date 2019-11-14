Following today’s shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, Stephen King got wind that Donald Trump was “monitoring the situation.” And that just didn’t sit well with him:

Is California Sen. Kamala Harris also a useless piece of sh*t, Stephen?

How about California Sen. Dianne Feinstein?

Pretty sure Barack Obama also monitored situations when he was president, too.

We’re honestly not sure what King was expecting Donald Trump, who is in Washington D.C., to do about a shooting in California other than monitor the situation. But when your brain’s that addled by Trump Derangement Syndrome, takes like King’s are just what we’re stuck with.

