Following today’s shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, Stephen King got wind that Donald Trump was “monitoring the situation.” And that just didn’t sit well with him:

Is California Sen. Kamala Harris also a useless piece of sh*t, Stephen?

My office is monitoring the situation—please avoid the area around Saugus High School. Grateful for first responders who are on the scene. https://t.co/eqzHpeJXzi — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) November 14, 2019

How about California Sen. Dianne Feinstein?

I’m carefully monitoring the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Please comply with all emergency notices. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 14, 2019

I very much dislike Trump but let’s be fair 🙂https://t.co/2qwVLi7Juw — Tim (@dysinger) November 14, 2019

Pretty sure Barack Obama also monitored situations when he was president, too.

We’re honestly not sure what King was expecting Donald Trump, who is in Washington D.C., to do about a shooting in California other than monitor the situation. But when your brain’s that addled by Trump Derangement Syndrome, takes like King’s are just what we’re stuck with.

What do you expect him to do this very moment? Run down to the location? — ValleyVal (@banker200_val) November 14, 2019

You expect him to work as a nurse or something at the hospital? — TexasAncap (@banjotexan) November 14, 2019