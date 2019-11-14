Earlier today, there was a shooting at Saugus High School in California.

And, on cue, lot of people have been taking Rahm Emanuel’s advice to never let a crisis go to waste to heart. Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is among them:

Mayor Pete doesn’t know all the details, but he knows enough to politicize the hell out of this shooting.

San Francisco city leaders have designated the NRA as a “terrorist organization.” California has insanely strict gun control laws. The NRA is hardly shaping California’s gun policy. But Democrats have to blame someone for the fact that their gun control measures fail to prevent would-be homicidal shooters from getting their hands on guns, so the NRA and GOP are easy targets. As opposed to, you know, the shooter.

They do it every time. Buttigieg has plenty of company:

And there’s still plenty more ignorance where that comes from. Stricter gun control laws aren’t the answer to a problem that persists despite strict gun control laws. Until gun control advocates realize that, the problem isn’t going to get better.

