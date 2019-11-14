Earlier today, there was a shooting at Saugus High School in California.

Students led by officers single file out of Saugus High School as a shooting was reported at the campus in Santa Clarita, CA. Multiple people are believed to be injured. https://t.co/s9aof2zGi9 pic.twitter.com/ltuDqBbbHk — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2019

And, on cue, lot of people have been taking Rahm Emanuel’s advice to never let a crisis go to waste to heart. Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is among them:

We don’t yet have all the details of the horrifying events in Santa Clarita. But we do know that in America today, children are scared to go to school. Parents and teachers are terrified. And that can’t stand. It is time to hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 14, 2019

Mayor Pete doesn’t know all the details, but he knows enough to politicize the hell out of this shooting.

"I'm not sure what happened, but I know it proves me right" https://t.co/vYDh2O4pC8 — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 14, 2019

They’re terrified because of your hyperbolic fearmongering. This was a 15yo boy in a state with extraordinarily strict gun laws. Please explain how the NRA or politicians in DC are in any way responsible. I’ll wait. https://t.co/AlUV5A23p9 — Heather (@dswhisperer) November 14, 2019

The NRA has zero pull in California, you clown. https://t.co/MNbsWhfwX4 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 14, 2019

San Francisco city leaders have designated the NRA as a “terrorist organization.” California has insanely strict gun control laws. The NRA is hardly shaping California’s gun policy. But Democrats have to blame someone for the fact that their gun control measures fail to prevent would-be homicidal shooters from getting their hands on guns, so the NRA and GOP are easy targets. As opposed to, you know, the shooter.

It is reprehensible for you to make such a comment when the facts aren’t fully known. According to early reports, the suspect was a 15 year-old male. That’s all we know. Your first remark on this should be to offer prayer to the hurting, not to exploit horror for politics. https://t.co/nCeGr7njCg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 14, 2019

Not presidential. If we want someone who will run his mouth without knowing the facts we already have Trump. https://t.co/YgNRNIpJJW — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 14, 2019

They do it every time. Buttigieg has plenty of company:

My heart goes out to the students, teachers and parents in Santa Clarita. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who are still on the scene. We don't have to accept our children being terrorized by guns. We demand gun safety. We need to bring a fight to the NRA. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 14, 2019

This must end. Children in America should not live in fear for their lives at school or anywhere else. We have a moral obligation to say: children's lives are more important than gun manufacturers' profits. We must pass common sense gun safety legislation. https://t.co/vTY0RleNKJ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 14, 2019

This is how children at Saugus High School began their morning today. I’m heartbroken and I’m furious. We don't have to live like this. Our kids shouldn’t have to fear for their lives. If you’re not willing to address gun violence—don’t serve in Congress. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/RfELcHTTCx — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) November 14, 2019

Another school shooting. More young people hurt and traumatized. When will Mitch McConnell say #EnoughIsEnough and pass common-sense gun safety reforms? Lives are on the line. We must act. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/dH5j6kiUJ8 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) November 14, 2019

At the very moment I was on the Senate floor making a motion to force a vote on universal background checks, news of the Santa Clarita shooting broke. Republicans objected, my motion failed, and now, as a consequence, the slaughter of our children will continue. Devastating. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 14, 2019

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) blames @senatemajldr McConnell for Santa Clarita shooting: He’s “killing all of those [gun control] bills” we’re passing. “There are solutions, but what is inexcusable is doing nothing." pic.twitter.com/3yuL1FxKE6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2019

Another day. Another school shooting. When will we demand meaningful change? When will our voices mean more to our elected officials than their funding from the NRA? How many children need to suffer? How many need to die?#NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 14, 2019

Children just shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Nearby elementary students are hiding under their desks right now in lockdown. The red that represents the Republican Party is the color of blood for a reason. I hate them. https://t.co/LwUu66kJjv — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 14, 2019

And there’s still plenty more ignorance where that comes from. Stricter gun control laws aren’t the answer to a problem that persists despite strict gun control laws. Until gun control advocates realize that, the problem isn’t going to get better.

ummm…we have the strictest gun laws in the country, Cenk. https://t.co/l0Z1595ZGY — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 14, 2019

This is insane. CA has some of the, if not THE, strictest gun laws in the nation. Universal background checks, AWB, included. The suspect is reportedly 15, no known info re weapon. https://t.co/v1HLvLFrPj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 14, 2019

What reforms does CA lack that McConnell should pass? CA has UCB, AWB, mag restrictions, waiting period, red flag, registry, microstamping, is may not shall issue, age restriction, and more. What didn’t CA have that McConnell would give it? https://t.co/bYlZyvr5zE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 14, 2019

It isn’t legal for a 15 year-old to run around with a gun in CA, a state that has universal background checks, among other strict regulations. https://t.co/cvs0aLdbYC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 14, 2019