Breaking news: Dan Rather is still around and thinks he’s relevant. Just to prove how relevant he still is, here’s what he tweeted about Nancy Pelosi this afternoon:

I’m new to some of this internet lingo. But I believe what Speaker Pelosi did today is considered throwing serious shade. Take a walk in the forest. Break out the umbrellas. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 14, 2019

It’s not clear exactly what he’s referring to. Possibly this:

Pelosi with some serious shade for Trump: "If the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known … so far we haven't see that." pic.twitter.com/2BMVk8wrgo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2019

What’s crystal-clear, though, is that Dan Rather is painfully … well, painful.

You are a national treasure. — Johnny Todd (@JohnnyTodd) November 14, 2019

What can we say? Some “treasures” are meant to stay buried.