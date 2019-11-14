Breaking news: Dan Rather is still around and thinks he’s relevant. Just to prove how relevant he still is, here’s what he tweeted about Nancy Pelosi this afternoon:
I’m new to some of this internet lingo. But I believe what Speaker Pelosi did today is considered throwing serious shade. Take a walk in the forest. Break out the umbrellas.
It’s not clear exactly what he’s referring to. Possibly this:
Pelosi with some serious shade for Trump: "If the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known … so far we haven't see that." pic.twitter.com/2BMVk8wrgo
What’s crystal-clear, though, is that Dan Rather is painfully … well, painful.
You are a national treasure.
What can we say? Some “treasures” are meant to stay buried.
Grandpa's been on the internets again. https://t.co/LhZsplqCWN
Ok, Boomer. https://t.co/L1OuVunMtn
Oh.
Kay.
Boomer. https://t.co/e3cvW129l1
Staaaaaaahp https://t.co/tlLQf6OO1k
