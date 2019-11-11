In case you missed it, Bernie Sanders has some thoughts on fighting anti-Semitism, which consist mainly of making excuses for left-wing and Palestinian anti-Semitism and pretending that it’s really just a right-wing problem.

In a Jewish Currents exclusive, @BernieSanders lays out his approach to fighting antisemitism. https://t.co/YffOUZzOqV — Jewish Currents (@JewishCurrents) November 11, 2019

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind has some thoughts of his own, consisting mainly of “Bernie Sanders’ piece is flaming-hot garbage and here’s why.” In an extensive thread, Hikind systematically dismantles Bernie’s drivel and has more than just feelings to back his own arguments up:

THREAD: Bernie Sanders Claims To Fight Antisemitism; What could be wrong with that? …https://t.co/ZyivBogN4n pic.twitter.com/Z3kENzK4tu — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

1. For starters Bernie wants us to believe violent antisemitism only comes from white supremacists. Yet he betrays his own attempt at deception by highlighting that “The New York Police Department reported in September that antisemitic hate crimes in New York City have risen by.. — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…more than 63% in 2019 and make up more than half of all reported hate crimes.” Yet, we know as a matter of fact that a grand total of ZERO of the perpetrators in NYC are white supremacists! One ex.: https://t.co/nUfVhWSrbz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

2. Bernie said antisemitism is “a conspiracy theory that a secretly powerful minority exercises control over society.” And yet, despite Ilhan Omar saying that Jewish “Benjamin$” controlled Congress and that “Israel has hypnotized the world,” he proudly accepted her endorsement! pic.twitter.com/M1GYtunCfK — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

3. Bernie said “Opposing antisemitism is a core value of progressivism” and that “We should be very clear that it is not antisemitic to criticize the policies of the Israeli government.” Yet, Bernie surrounds himself with people who support the BDS movement, whose founder… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…clearly stated its purpose is to create a Palestine “from the river to the sea” (ie, erasing Israel from the map). @SpeakerPelosi said BDS=antisemitism, so what does that make Bernie and his coterie of BDS-supporters? https://t.co/809muYUGY9 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

4. The issue isn’t “criticism of Israel” the issue is the disproportionate criticism that paints Israel as the worst offender of human rights. It’s a modern sociopolitical form of antisemitism that paints Jews as perpetually guilty of crimes even when they’ve committed none… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…or nowhere near as many or as bad as the worst state actors on the planet. https://t.co/0R2cWD48yj — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

5. Then, whaddya know, Bernie concedes this very point: “It is true that some criticism of Israel can cross the line into antisemitism, especially when it denies the right of self-determination to Jews, or when it plays into conspiracy theories about outsized Jewish power… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…I will always call out antisemitism when I see it.” — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

6. And yet, he has not repudiated Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, or Linda Sarsour, three antisemites who seek the erasure of Israel (Rashida), dehumanize Israelis-Jews (Sarsour), and claim Jews have outsized power and undue influence (Omar). https://t.co/0pk9cx8gOm — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

7. “My ancestors would expect no less of me,” says Bernie. And yet he's failed to stand up against hatred towards his own people who he supposedly feels strongly connected to; and more so, he has been showered in antisemites’ support: https://t.co/S3JH5GGFBE — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

8. Bernie promises: “I will direct the Justice Department to prioritize the fight against white nationalist violence.” But what about violence from radical Islamists, far-Leftists, and other minority groups who target Jews? He should listen to @bariweiss https://t.co/c4N9vSFqPm — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

9. Bernie says “I see a Palestinian people yearning to make their contribution—and with so much to offer—yet crushed underneath a military occupation” and yet he makes no mention of Palestinian terrorism, indoctrination of children, financing families of terrorists… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…and the glorification of terrorists in Palestinian public squares. Could that not also be the cause of their being “crushed”? Or are only Jews at fault for the bad decisions of others? https://t.co/WgoZIJBbls — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

10. When Bernie says “My pride and admiration for Israel lives alongside my support for Palestinian freedom and independence. I reject the notion that there is any contradiction there,” he’s actually right… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…There's no contradiction, unless you blame Israel for Palestinian problems, but do not hold Palestinians accountable by the very same standards! Also known as the 'bigotry of low expectations.' — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

11. But then he adds this perversion: “the struggle against antisemitism is also the struggle for Palestinian freedom.” Really? So when Palestinians are engaged in violent antisemitism, when they chant “death to Jews”, it’s really because they’re also victims of antisemitism?… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…Bernie is justifying Palestinian violence against Jews as part of their “struggle for freedom”?! It doesn't get more twisted and perverse than that!https://t.co/1DYKoSdaja — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

12. In his article titled “How to Fight Antisemitism” the only concrete steps he claims he’ll take if president is to “appoint a Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism” which president Trump already has, and to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council, the one that.. — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

disproportionately targets Israel year after year while totalitarian countries like Syria is butchering its own people and Iran is hanging LGBTQ people in public. https://t.co/kU7gN39wc8 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

13. So is Bernie really qualified to speak about the fight against antisemitism, let alone lead it? Is the fact that he’s Jewish qualifying or damning? Thankfully, most Jews in America have decided, it's damning, which is why he enjoys the lowest % of support among us… — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

…If elected, he would not be the “first Jewish president” but the first president to use his Jewishness against his own people. And for that reason, a large majority of Jews WILL NEVER SUPPORT HIM because we'd be self-defeating in doing so! https://t.co/T7zGqDrt35 THE END — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 11, 2019

‘Nuff said.