Apparently Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer’s campaign philosophy is “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” That could certainly explain this tactic to help get him into position to go up against alleged quid-pro-quo-er Donald Trump:

!!! DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A top aide to Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer in Iowa has privately offered campaign contributions to local politicians in exchange for endorsing his White House bid, https://t.co/UCW2pCldsw — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 7, 2019

New: A top aide to Tom Steyer in Iowa has privately offered local politicians campaign contributions in exchange for endorsing his White House bid. Multiple current & former lawmakers told me Pat Murphy, Steyer’s IA sr adviser, made the offer. https://t.co/kfZHogqets — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) November 7, 2019

More from the AP:

The overtures from Pat Murphy, a former state House speaker who is serving as a top adviser on Steyer’s Iowa campaign, aren’t illegal — though payments for endorsements would violate campaign finance laws if not disclosed. There’s no evidence that any Iowans accepted the offer or received contributions from Steyer’s campaign as compensation for their backing. But the proposals could revive criticism that the billionaire Steyer is trying to buy his way into the White House. Several state lawmakers and political candidates said they were surprised Steyer’s campaign would think he could buy their support. Tom Courtney, a former Democratic state senator from southeastern Iowa who’s running for reelection to his old seat, told The Associated Press the financial offer “left a bad taste in my mouth.” Murphy didn’t respond to a request for comment. Alberto Lammers, Steyer’s campaign press secretary, said Murphy was not authorized to make the offers and that the campaign leadership outside of Iowa was unaware that he was doing so until the issue was raised by The Associated Press.

“It was presented more as, [Steyer] has provided financial support to other downballot candidates who’ve endorsed him, and could do the same for you,' she said." https://t.co/X1aSgZwrHS — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) November 7, 2019

So this all appears to be going swimmingly.

Drain the swamp? — Gabriel Guimaraes (@gabriel_gmaraes) November 7, 2019

Quid Pro Dough https://t.co/4WlYxK4xyM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 7, 2019

I would not have pegged aloof rich guy Tom Steyer as the one to run 2020's shadiest Dem campaign, tbh — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 7, 2019

quid pro oh noooooo https://t.co/3yd8xQSKXQ — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2019

***

Update:

Reminder:

On the heels of the incident in which a Steyer staffer stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina https://t.co/m658vcJxY2 https://t.co/0CqsHuyaMF — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 7, 2019

Tom Steyer 2020: So Ethical, It Hurts.