Apparently Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer’s campaign philosophy is “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” That could certainly explain this tactic to help get him into position to go up against alleged quid-pro-quo-er Donald Trump:

More from the AP:

The overtures from Pat Murphy, a former state House speaker who is serving as a top adviser on Steyer’s Iowa campaign, aren’t illegal — though payments for endorsements would violate campaign finance laws if not disclosed. There’s no evidence that any Iowans accepted the offer or received contributions from Steyer’s campaign as compensation for their backing.

But the proposals could revive criticism that the billionaire Steyer is trying to buy his way into the White House. Several state lawmakers and political candidates said they were surprised Steyer’s campaign would think he could buy their support.

Tom Courtney, a former Democratic state senator from southeastern Iowa who’s running for reelection to his old seat, told The Associated Press the financial offer “left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Murphy didn’t respond to a request for comment. Alberto Lammers, Steyer’s campaign press secretary, said Murphy was not authorized to make the offers and that the campaign leadership outside of Iowa was unaware that he was doing so until the issue was raised by The Associated Press.

Trending

So this all appears to be going swimmingly.

***

Update:

Reminder:

Tom Steyer 2020: So Ethical, It Hurts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaign financeendorsementsiowamoneyPat Murphyquid pro quoTom Steyer