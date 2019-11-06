Billionaires have got some pretty good reasons to be concerned about Elizabeth Warren’s rhetoric. After all, she vilifies them constantly and is currently out there running around telling everyone that all the billionaires are going to be footing the bill for Medicare for All (which is actually impossible, but whatever).

So it’s only natural that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is annoyed:

He’s right, of course. And Warren doesn’t want to hear it:

She’s full of crap, of course. No wonder AOC’s echoing her:

Billionaires are right to ask for a “safe space” from Elizabeth Warren — and from AOC, for that matter. Both women want to punish them for being successful by effectively eliminating them.

