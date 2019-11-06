Billionaires have got some pretty good reasons to be concerned about Elizabeth Warren’s rhetoric. After all, she vilifies them constantly and is currently out there running around telling everyone that all the billionaires are going to be footing the bill for Medicare for All (which is actually impossible, but whatever).

So it’s only natural that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is annoyed:

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon tells CNBC that Elizabeth Warren “uses some pretty harsh words" that "some would say vilifies successful people” https://t.co/yyG29MRZYm — Bloomberg (@business) November 6, 2019

He’s right, of course. And Warren doesn’t want to hear it:

It's really simple: Jamie Dimon and his buddies are successful in part because of the opportunities, workforce, and public services that we all paid for. It's only fair that he and his billionaire friends chip in to make sure everyone else has a chance to succeed. https://t.co/Fao3q4IyKx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 5, 2019

The fact that they've reacted so strongly—so angrily!—to being asked to chip in more tells you all you need to know. The system is working great for the wealthy and well-connected, and Jamie Dimon doesn't want that to change. I'm going to fight to make sure it works for everyone. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 5, 2019

She’s full of crap, of course. No wonder AOC’s echoing her:

Y’all, the billionaires are asking for a safe space – you know, in addition to the entire US economy and political lobbying industry. https://t.co/oJR8SZz9gJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2019

Billionaires are right to ask for a “safe space” from Elizabeth Warren — and from AOC, for that matter. Both women want to punish them for being successful by effectively eliminating them.

That’s your takeaway huh? Clown. https://t.co/OhoLghByR7 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) November 6, 2019