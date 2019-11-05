Hey, guys. So remember when Elizabeth Warren called for regulation of political ads in order to prevent the dissemination of lies?

If we can lie in Facebook ads and get away with it, we know that campaign finance laws are not equipped to address online political advertising. My plan would modernize campaign finance law for the digital age. If you are ready to regulate political ads on the internet, sign up. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 15, 2019

And remember when last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey effectively gave her what she wanted when he announced that Twitter would “stop all political advertising,” in part to help prevent the spread of “unchecked misleading information”? One would think Warren would be pretty happy about it. But guess what: she’s not.

Elizabeth Warren slams Twitter for a policy that bans ads from groups fighting climate change https://t.co/YYVDtjPL89 — CNBC (@CNBC) November 5, 2019

Here are Warren’s tweets on the subject:

Twitter's new ad policy will allow fossil fuel companies to buy ads defending themselves and spreading misleading info—but won't allow organizations fighting the climate crisis to buy ads holding those companies accountable. We need accountability. https://t.co/B9RtX7hC5g — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 5, 2019

It turns out if you're a giant corporation with millions to spend misleading people on your record of accelerating the climate crisis, that's exactly what you can—and probably will—do. https://t.co/gV3xIxj7wp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 5, 2019

What’s wrong, Liz?

LMFAOOOOOOO — R6Y1A4N (@SlimRyan45) November 5, 2019

This is no laughing matter! Except it kind of is. Because Elizabeth Warren has totally exposed her hypocrisy. Her speech is more equal than others, it seems.

Wait, we didn't want you to ban _those_ political ads! https://t.co/GRnkvlk1ru — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 5, 2019

Leftists: no political ads. Leftists: whine when their political ads get banned. https://t.co/mwqW7RqMm7 — Andrew Magloughlin (@MagloughlinA) November 5, 2019

Sorry, Liz. Don’t say we didn’t tell you to be careful what you wish for.

Sorry you got what you asked for.https://t.co/zIgfJZIchx — BT (@back_ttys) November 5, 2019

I guess you reap what you sow… — The Young The The Boneless (@Boneless_USA) November 5, 2019

Lol you wanted this, now you got it https://t.co/bo6xwUz4Im — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 5, 2019

Or does she? Maybe don’t get too excited about Warren getting her comeuppance just yet.

At this point it would just save time if Warren outlined what she actually expects social media companies to do, rather than criticizing them every time they have to resolve a trade-off https://t.co/YO4vlrg4yh — RIP Beto (@HashtagGriswold) November 5, 2019

It’s pretty clear what she expects them to do: support her agenda and spurn anything that contradicts it. And you know what? Twitter might actually be OK with that:

We haven’t announced our new rules yet. They come out 11/15. Taking all this into consideration. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019

Because of course you are, Jack. Because of course you are.