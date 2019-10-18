We missed this bit of brilliance from Elizabeth Warren when she vomited it up earlier this week, but rest assured that this hell is still plenty fresh:

If we can lie in Facebook ads and get away with it, we know that campaign finance laws are not equipped to address online political advertising. My plan would modernize campaign finance law for the digital age. If you are ready to regulate political ads on the internet, sign up. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 15, 2019

How about no?

I like this idea better: "Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press" — John David Powell (@jdpowell72) October 18, 2019

We do, too.

Sooo … your plan includes the establishment of a Ministry of Truth?

… no thanks, I've read that book, it didn't end well. — MisterBaggyPants (@PantsBaggy) October 18, 2019

Does the ACLU have a bat signal? Current senator and possible president openly threatens free political speech in a country literally founded on unlicensed, often-anonymous speech. https://t.co/33yaRsUw6D — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) October 18, 2019

So, I understand you went to law school and all, but you might have slept through the class when they talked about the first amendment. — Howard Wall 🆒 (@HJWallEcon) October 18, 2019

This is extremely unconstitutional — ShagNasty (@YaBoiShagNasty) October 18, 2019

This is almost certainly unconstitutional and will be abused by your political rivals when they have power. — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) October 18, 2019

Dear God this is awful. — MagnoliaPeach 💃🏼 (@magnoliapeach) October 18, 2019

Good lord no. Stop. — Ant O'Fearghail (@aofarre) October 18, 2019

Sounds like a step toward fascism. — Staroots (@ItmeStaroots) October 18, 2019

Progressivism goes hand-in-hand with authoritarianism.

only progressive liberals should have a voice, that's @ewarren 's America. — Kirk LeGrone (@Kirk_LeGrone) October 18, 2019

It does seem pretty safe to say that Elizabeth Warren only wants to clamp down on speech that doesn’t suit her agenda. Given her own history and all …

You repeatedly lied about your race and termination for political gain and you’re still running for President. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 18, 2019

You speaking out about lying and getting away with it… pic.twitter.com/oeSb7nQolw — RealSports&MovieGuru (@TheRealSportsG2) October 18, 2019

Some lying and getting away with it is more equal than others.