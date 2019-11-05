NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell won’t apologize for showing Donald Trump respect (and not everyone respects her decision)

Over the weekend, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked Donald Trump about his animosity toward Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman:

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW: President Trump threatens to expose information about Lt. Col. Vindman. Watch. pic.twitter.com/pEmUlJkqvB — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 3, 2019

Blue-checked “author, journalist, supporter of the oppressed” Linda McQuaig took great offense to O’Donnell addressing Trump by “sir”:

Please stop calling him "sir." https://t.co/KYYwDJjoCK — Linda McQuaig (@LindaMcQuaig) November 4, 2019

But O’Donnell was not apologetic in the least:

Sorry, I will always treat any president I cover with respect. I hope our viewers would expect nothing less. Civility can be a choice we make each day. https://t.co/DS70S7dBrx — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of one’s personal feelings about the president, the office deserves respect. O’Donnell is absolutely right, and good on her for standing up for civility.

Amen! — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) November 4, 2019

Agree with Kelly here. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 4, 2019

I do, too. Kelly shouldn’t lower her professional standards. She reports the news to people who do respect Trump in addition to those who don’t & must maintain impartiality & respect for the office. — Karin Hildebrand Lau (@Karimala1) November 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, not everyone’s grateful for O’Donnell’s commitment to professionalism:

Ok bootlicker — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) November 4, 2019

But he’s not a real President & he doesn’t deserve any respect from anyone — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) November 4, 2019

Bowing and scraping does not equal civility. Normalizing a criminal is complicity. — Elizabeth Quinn (@julepandme) November 4, 2019

Yes, I for one appreciated when the German press referred to Hitler as sir. Gotta make sure we are civil towards our dictators and tyrants. — MetsGonnaMet (@VA_LFGM) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You are part of the problem Kelly. — Janet Walker (@exbrit66) November 4, 2019

But, to be blunt, it sucks to be them. They’re free to be as petty as they like — and O’Donnell’s free to rise above such pettiness.