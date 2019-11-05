NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell won’t apologize for showing Donald Trump respect (and not everyone respects her decision)

Posted at 12:55 pm on November 05, 2019 by Sarah D

Over the weekend, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked Donald Trump about his animosity toward Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman:

Blue-checked “author, journalist, supporter of the oppressed” Linda McQuaig took great offense to O’Donnell addressing Trump by “sir”:

But O’Donnell was not apologetic in the least:

Regardless of one’s personal feelings about the president, the office deserves respect. O’Donnell is absolutely right, and good on her for standing up for civility.

Of course, not everyone’s grateful for O’Donnell’s commitment to professionalism:

But, to be blunt, it sucks to be them. They’re free to be as petty as they like — and O’Donnell’s free to rise above such pettiness.


