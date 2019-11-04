Elizabeth Warren thinks she’s riding pretty high on the strength of her unfeasible and completely insane Medicare for All plan (if you can really call it a plan). But she may not be in as awesome shape as she thinks she is.

The New York Times’ Nate Cohn recently wrote a piece about how Donald Trump is faring against the Democratic competition, and it appears he’s doing pretty darn well against ol’ Liz:

@ComfortablySmug is having particular fun with these bits:

Warren is Hillary 2.0 pic.twitter.com/dsKwkgFWGG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 4, 2019

Holy crap. She is Hillary.

Can someone make a meme of something like this with Warren removing her mask to reveal she was Hillary all along? pic.twitter.com/5HMhckCKlZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 4, 2019

Ask and ye shall receive, Smug:

pic.twitter.com/zQzQI1TqnR — BOBCAT, NOT BOYCAT OR BOTCAT FOR PRESIDENT 2020 (@BobcatneySpears) November 4, 2019

Perfect.

It's amazing how quickly Warren releasing her bonkers healthcare scam got everyone to realize she really isn't some wonk. It's almost like Warren has a pattern of being a fraud, making shit up if she thinks it will help her get ahead… — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 4, 2019

It’s not like we’re crazy about the prospect of Elizabeth Warren as the Democratic nominee. But we’d be lying to ourselves if we said that the schadenfreude potential didn’t make it kind of worth it. The opportunity to watch Elizabeth Warren bang her head on that glass ceiling before ultimately going to down in flames is just too golden.