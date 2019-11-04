In case you missed it, audio of what’s purported to be white supremacist Richard Spencer on a racist, anti-Semitic tirade following the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally surfaced this past weekend. Shocking, we know.

Richard Spencer is indeed a terrible human being. The audio is damning, to be sure, but it’s not as if it’s out of the blue. We’ve known for a long time that Richard Spencer is actual human scum. Which is why it was so insane when CNN decided to welcome Spencer to share his thoughts with their viewing public. We haven’t forgotten about that — and neither has the Onion:

