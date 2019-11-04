In case you missed it, audio of what’s purported to be white supremacist Richard Spencer on a racist, anti-Semitic tirade following the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally surfaced this past weekend. Shocking, we know.

After a weekend away from Twitter, I log on to see that Richard Spencer is a racist. Yes, we're well aware that he is a terrible human being. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 4, 2019

Richard Spencer is indeed a terrible human being. The audio is damning, to be sure, but it’s not as if it’s out of the blue. We’ve known for a long time that Richard Spencer is actual human scum. Which is why it was so insane when CNN decided to welcome Spencer to share his thoughts with their viewing public. We haven’t forgotten about that — and neither has the Onion:

CNN Responds To Richard Spencer Comments By Apologizing For Not Getting Him To Say Those Things On The Show https://t.co/XMEmPdpq6l pic.twitter.com/jnbbIuNjKS — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 4, 2019

You’ve gotta read this thing.

LOL would hate for @jaketapper to miss this — Facts Matter (@convoice) November 4, 2019

CNN deserves every last bit of this. https://t.co/EOlRMqkxM9 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2019

Hell yes, they do.