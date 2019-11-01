Nobody will ever accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of being too smart. And there are a lot of good reasons for that.

Here’s just one of them:

Gov. Cuomo: “We didn’t have hurricanes or superstorms or tornadoes” before global warming pic.twitter.com/4c20RyliA5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 1, 2019

So there you have it.

Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore https://t.co/u2fs9i9qls — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 1, 2019

Ha! But really. This is deranged. Andrew Cuomo is deranged.

Lol. Wow — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 1, 2019

This clip gave me an aneurysm. https://t.co/awYaPldfm7 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 1, 2019

It's Cuomo's insistence that these "hurricanes or superstorms or tornadoes" didn't exist in New York before climate change or global warming to make a political point that is causing my brain to fall out of my skull. That's patently not true. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 1, 2019

Well, neither of the Real Journalists™ who were listening to him called him out.

not one little bit of pushback from the anchors. — Vince (@vincelauro) November 1, 2019

Not even a smidgen. So guess he’s off the hook for this one.

There were no storms until we killed all the unicorns. But, there is hope, as there are unconfirmed reports of unicorns seen near wind farms. — Les Johnson (@LesJohnsonHrvat) November 1, 2019