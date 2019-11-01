The folks at the Bulwark are pretty concerned about Elizabeth Warren’s disastrous economic policies. Not just because they’re disastrous, but also because they’re bad enough that Donald Trump could be re-elected in 2020.

Jonathan Last has “a very smart plugged in friend” who’d like to be known only as “Deep State Bob.” Deep State Bob emailed him about what will happen if Elizabeth Warren continues on her current trajectory, and Last published the email in the Bulwark. Bulwark big cheese Bill Kristol was particularly taken with this bit:

"Trump is the most aspirationally authoritarian figure ever to hold the presidency and the reason things aren’t worse is that he’s incompetent, and our government was designed with more antibodies to authoritarianism than your replacement-level democracy."https://t.co/DY2c3UEdYM — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 1, 2019

Is Trump an aspirational authoritarian? It’s difficult to argue that he isn’t. But is he “the most aspirationally authoritarian figure ever to hold the presidency”? Not by a long shot.

he's literally not though — 16 Handle$ fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) November 1, 2019

What has he done to exceed FDR and Wilson? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 1, 2019

Now do FDR and Woodrow Wilson. — 👻Boo-er Crain👻, austere religious scholar (@BrewerCrain) November 1, 2019

Not sure how true this is in a world where Woodrow Wilson and FDR actually were President. https://t.co/KP183udHjF — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 1, 2019

Lol Bill, did you forget about FDR? — Bill Lumbergh (@jwf2414) November 1, 2019

This guy totally memory holed FDR — Jonnyappleseed (@jonnyAppls33d) November 1, 2019

The ghost of FDR would like a word. — B.A. Meyer (@gwpbrianw) November 1, 2019

FDR was way, way worse. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) November 1, 2019

FDR put Japanese-Americans in camps but you do you. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🎃 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) November 1, 2019

FDR put people in camps, wiretapped opponents, tried to pack the court and ran for four terms https://t.co/YQjP6tK0qo — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 1, 2019

This crap is getting seriously old.

Historical illiteracy is unbecoming — Tall Manderly (@tallYuppieScum) November 1, 2019