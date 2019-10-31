As Twitchy told you, Katie Hill gave her final House floor speech today, opting to go out on a thoroughly shameless low note.
And, here we go…
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 31, 2019
Weirdly enough, Hill didn’t seem to notice a special guest at her speech. But keen-eyed @ComfortablySmug did:
INBOX: pic.twitter.com/0vyAFwUO8q
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2019
Looks like “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen decided to have a seat right over there behind Hill. Hopefully he was able to catch her before she left the room.
Omg
— woopig // charlie 🎙️📺 (@realwoopig) October 31, 2019
My god this is gold
— Intoxicating Masculinity (@whiteworkingguy) October 31, 2019
Yeah it is.