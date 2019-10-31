Screenwriter and self-righteous blowhard Aaron Sorkin recently penned “An Open Letter to Mark Zuckerberg” in the New York Times:

In his letter, à la AOC, Sorkin accuses Zuckerberg of “assaulting truth” in the name of “defending free speech” by not doing enough to protect Facebook users from Fake News. What Sorkin seems to have forgotten, though, is that in addition to writing “The Social Network,” he also wrote the screenplay for “The American President,” which included a pretty stirring defense of freedom of speech.

Mark Zuckerberg didn’t forget:

Call the mortician.

We never thought we’d say this, but thank you, Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, if Sorkin’s so worried about the scourge of fake news, maybe he should take a look in the mirror:

We have several questions.

But you know what? Giver that he is, Zuckerberg allowed Sorkin and the New York Times’ lies to be spread on Facebook:

*Chef’s kiss*

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

Holy crap, you guys:

Clearly Aaron Sorkin must be banned from Facebook.

