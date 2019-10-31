Screenwriter and self-righteous blowhard Aaron Sorkin recently penned “An Open Letter to Mark Zuckerberg” in the New York Times:

Read Aaron Sorkin's open letter to Mark Zuckerberg: https://t.co/vBx69zHYmg — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 31, 2019

In his letter, à la AOC, Sorkin accuses Zuckerberg of “assaulting truth” in the name of “defending free speech” by not doing enough to protect Facebook users from Fake News. What Sorkin seems to have forgotten, though, is that in addition to writing “The Social Network,” he also wrote the screenplay for “The American President,” which included a pretty stirring defense of freedom of speech.

Mark Zuckerberg didn’t forget:

911 I'd like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/Je7GMrf7DM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2019

We never thought we’d say this, but thank you, Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, if Sorkin’s so worried about the scourge of fake news, maybe he should take a look in the mirror:

Icing on the cake is 3 pieces of misinformation in Sorkin's piece in the New York Times they had to issue corrections for pic.twitter.com/Sipk9WB5Ec — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2019

I think I have a question or two about the editorial process behind this column. https://t.co/Dl7KODa31p pic.twitter.com/iDvj7jAvLw — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) October 31, 2019

We have several questions.

The New York Times publishing an Aaron Sorkin piece complaining about the lack of fact checking on Facebook and not fact checking his own piece until they got called out really is peak New York Times. https://t.co/xSKYZ1oQ9K — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 31, 2019

But you know what? Giver that he is, Zuckerberg allowed Sorkin and the New York Times’ lies to be spread on Facebook:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Update:

The big First Amendment case involving Larry Flynt, Hustler Magazine v. Falwell, was about political satire, not pornography. https://t.co/6x8QvawYPa pic.twitter.com/JbCSxNZLAt — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) October 31, 2019

Amazing. NYT missed this in the list of corrections. So that entire paragraph by Sorkin was misinformation. https://t.co/6Ygcl5KNzP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2019

Clearly Aaron Sorkin must be banned from Facebook.