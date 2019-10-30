We know Halloween isn’t technically until tomorrow, but why not kick off the festivities a little early? Caleb Hull recently came across a dude who decided to go as a douchebag (conveniently for said dude, he didn’t really have to dress up):

Jim Treacher, for one, appreciates the significance of this:

That’s pretty damn white.

It happens to the best of us. And also to that guy.

Editor’s note: This post has been amended to reflect that Caleb Hull stumbled upon the photo before Jim Treacher, though that doesn’t change the fact that the guy in the photo is, in fact, extremely white.

