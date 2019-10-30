We know Halloween isn’t technically until tomorrow, but why not kick off the festivities a little early? Caleb Hull recently came across a dude who decided to go as a douchebag (conveniently for said dude, he didn’t really have to dress up):

I don’t know how Trump will ever recover from this. He’s finished. pic.twitter.com/uiUD6l2f4L — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2019

Jim Treacher, for one, appreciates the significance of this:

Alexa, show me the whitest thing in the history of the world pic.twitter.com/4C9ofwuml8 — 👻Grim Creature🎃 (@jtLOL) October 30, 2019

That’s pretty damn white.

The way he holds that mug B r u h — Metall Centurion ✝️🇺🇸🍎 (@Dude82Joyful) October 30, 2019

It's perfect that he's doing to the precious two-handed cup hold — Keith Maniac, austere religious scholar (@CutItOutPutin) October 30, 2019

Guarantee there’s pumpkin spice latte in that cup — A Standard Deviation (@ARogueEngineer) October 30, 2019

The scarf and the two hands just, *chefs kiss*. — Jehly the Bean (@Jehlybean) October 30, 2019

100% chance that he doesn’t know how to change a flat tire… — RiverRat (@3Ron33) October 30, 2019

Edgy white millennial male feminist makes bold statement about President. More at 11. — Tropical Storm Optimism (@crazyivan459) October 30, 2019

Good lord I can hear his whiny smug voice!! 😖 https://t.co/3EMMEh4Kh0 — Chad Felix Greene 🕷🎃 (@chadfelixg) October 30, 2019

Pajama boy got old — A.J. (@diaperseizer) October 30, 2019

It happens to the best of us. And also to that guy.

Editor’s note: This post has been amended to reflect that Caleb Hull stumbled upon the photo before Jim Treacher, though that doesn’t change the fact that the guy in the photo is, in fact, extremely white.