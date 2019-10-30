As Twitchy told you yesterday, Barry Petchesky tweeted about losing his job at Deadspin “for not sticking to sports”:

It should, of course, be noted that Deadspin’s editorial leadership directed employees not to cover material that isn’t explicitly related to sports. Pretty outrageous for a sports blog, right?

Well anyway, Deadspin media reporter Laura Wagner expects the rest of the media’s full and unwavering support for Deadspin’s writers, and if you don’t pledge it, you’re going on her list:

Got that???

Lotta boot-shaking going on right about now.

Trending

That’s for her to know, and you to find out, pal.

A lot of levels.

When Laura’s finished with her list, maybe she can try doing something useful with her time:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeadspinLaura Wagnerlist