As Twitchy told you yesterday, Barry Petchesky tweeted about losing his job at Deadspin “for not sticking to sports”:

Hi! I’ve just been fired from Deadspin for not sticking to sports. — Barry Petchesky (@barry) October 29, 2019

It should, of course, be noted that Deadspin’s editorial leadership directed employees not to cover material that isn’t explicitly related to sports. Pretty outrageous for a sports blog, right?

Well anyway, Deadspin media reporter Laura Wagner expects the rest of the media’s full and unwavering support for Deadspin’s writers, and if you don’t pledge it, you’re going on her list:

Yes, I am carefully noting every media person who has — and hasn’t — expressed support for Deadspin and its editorial independence. — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) October 29, 2019

Got that???

Oh no!!! Not that!!! Anything but that!!!! pic.twitter.com/xmAxMgNFXH — Andrew Dietel (@D85Andrew) October 30, 2019

Lotta boot-shaking going on right about now.

To do what? — @Grumm81 (@Josh95416253) October 30, 2019

That’s for her to know, and you to find out, pal.

how many levels of hall monitor psychopathy are you on when you tweet this unironically pic.twitter.com/P8BqEwcgzA — Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) October 30, 2019

A lot of levels.

Why am I hearing Gilbert and Sullivan's "I've got a little list" https://t.co/BHTsxBrvtB — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 30, 2019

Editorial independence at a sports blog. — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 30, 2019

How dare a sports website ask its writers to focus on SPORTS!! 😱😱😱 https://t.co/tzBD5MsQAr — Chad Felix Greene 🕷🎃 (@chadfelixg) October 30, 2019

I worked for a company that wouldn't allow me to write the kinds of stories I wanted to write. So I quit and started my own web site/business — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 30, 2019

Yes, I am carefully noting every media person who has — and hasn’t — expressed support for Martin Scorsese and The Irishman. — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 30, 2019

List me between Ted Cruz and the Hulkster. pic.twitter.com/zuhDRINHZa — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 30, 2019

I’m carefully noting how many Deadspin writers get fired so I know how many times to fist pump https://t.co/biTIRfoY0r — Oilfield Willy (@Oilfield_Willy) October 30, 2019

When Laura’s finished with her list, maybe she can try doing something useful with her time: