Harold Kasimow is a Grinnell College professor emeritus of religious studies and a visiting scholar at Benedictine University. He is also a Holocaust survivor who doesn’t believe Israel should be wiped off the map. Which apparently makes him the perfect target for Benedictine’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

That’s pretty much what this thread is, yes:

Trending

They’re proud of this.

That’s really the kindest thing one could say about these people. If you’re looking for human scum, look no further than the bloodthirsty trolls of SJP.

And they’re Ilhan Omar’s (and Bernie Sanders’) people:

Tags: Benedictine UniversityBernie Sandersethnic cleansingHarold KasimowholocaustIlhan OmarIsraelPalestineSJPStudents for Justice in PalestineZionism