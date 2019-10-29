Harold Kasimow is a Grinnell College professor emeritus of religious studies and a visiting scholar at Benedictine University. He is also a Holocaust survivor who doesn’t believe Israel should be wiped off the map. Which apparently makes him the perfect target for Benedictine’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

More on SJP being absolute trash and harassing a holocaust survivor.https://t.co/BC7Z4zUWJo — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) October 28, 2019

Thread about the virtues of yelling at a Holocaust survivor https://t.co/WQkMDOhXJ3 — Judah Ari Gross (@JudahAriGross) October 28, 2019

That’s pretty much what this thread is, yes:

Earlier this week, Holocaust survivor, Harold Kasimow spoke at Benedictine University. He described to us what it felt like to undergo horrific circumstances such as the Holocaust at a very young age. pic.twitter.com/njgmerzf8J — Benedictine SJP (@BenUSjp2) October 27, 2019

Having witnessed the systematic persecution and murder of millions of Jews, Mr. Kasimow continuously explained that he did not want to see another child suffer as he did, and that “It is our responsibility to see that this does not happen again.” pic.twitter.com/U6D5ro1tBz — Benedictine SJP (@BenUSjp2) October 27, 2019

His beliefs aligned with ours; that the suffering of humans anywhere is, without a doubt, unacceptable and that action should be taken and voices should be heard because he knew that, “Jews are forbidden to give up on Judaism because that would give hitler victory.” — Benedictine SJP (@BenUSjp2) October 27, 2019

Inspired by his words and beliefs, an SJP Benedictine member mentioned a current situation that is ongoing: the genocide, ethnic cleansing, and exile of Palestinians living in under occupation. — Benedictine SJP (@BenUSjp2) October 27, 2019

Palestinian children have suffered from the lack of basic human rights and are targeted because of their identity. However, to our surprise, Mr. Kasimow was in full support of the Israeli state that is built upon the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. — Benedictine SJP (@BenUSjp2) October 27, 2019

If we are against oppression, we need to be against ALL oppression, and if Mr. Kasimow stands against ethnic cleansing, then it is expected that he be against ALL ethnic cleansing, and he has failed to apply his same principles to the victims of the Palestinian Occupation — Benedictine SJP (@BenUSjp2) October 27, 2019

They’re proud of this.

Nice. You found a survivor of Holocaust who speaks about antisemitism and ask him to “support or condemn” actions of a country located across the ocean that he doesn’t represent. If you need to read a book or an article, start with IHRA definition of antisemitism. Must help here. https://t.co/qrgPkhDFQR — Michael Elgort ✡️ (@just_whatever) October 28, 2019

What a self absorbed, historically ignorant child you are. — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) October 28, 2019

That’s really the kindest thing one could say about these people. If you’re looking for human scum, look no further than the bloodthirsty trolls of SJP.

This is obscenely antisemitic. — Chris Bird (@Marquees_Bird) October 28, 2019

Holding a Holocaust survivor to account for the alleged events in a distant Jewish state, simply because of his religion. The very definition of antisemitism. — Emteess (@emteess) October 29, 2019

condemning a holocaust survivor supporting a jewish state is disgraceful. this man saw people get murdered as part of the generations long scourge of antisemitism; he should be able to freely justify the existence of a jewish state. this isn’t pro-palestine; this is antisemitic. — (((josh elkin))) (@joshelkin_) October 28, 2019

Wow. Students for Justice in Palestine at Benedictine University went to a Holocaust survivor's talk & asked him to condemn Israel's existence, falsely implying it is committing genocide (in reality, Palestinian population increased fourfold since Israel's founding). Deeply sick. https://t.co/EBK4c5Va3Q — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 28, 2019

Israel exists b/c Jews got tired of being persecuted & pogromed and decided they needed their own state & army. It's home to European Holocaust & Middle Eastern refugees who fled anti-Semitism. Those who falsely accuse them of genocide are a reminder of why this was necessary. https://t.co/jqRhfyktn5 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 28, 2019

This is SJP in a nutshell: interrupt Jews for the chutzpah to merely exist anywhere, take a shit all over the floor, and walk out. Surely, this will free Palestine. — (((patriot))) (@iBreezy6) October 28, 2019

If your response to a Holocaust survivor (who is NOT Israeli by the way) sharing their story, is to compare it to “ethnic cleansing of Palestine” and demand he condemn #Israel, you are by definition an antisemite. This is a sickening display of narcissism and bigotry. https://t.co/gO5AXtj0i5 — (((Emily Schrader))) (@emilykschrader) October 28, 2019

Man. You guys are the sickest antisemitic bastards I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen quite a few. Disgusting. Appalling. I can’t even believe you had the nerve to tweet that. — Ido Daniel (@IdoDaniel) October 28, 2019

Let me just say, you are a weak human being who cannot empathize with another, who cannot respect someone's story without trying to make their survival into guilt, who cannot see a human being in front of you. You are no champions of human rights. You are tramplers of souls. https://t.co/C3brWQLoPR — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) October 28, 2019

And they’re Ilhan Omar’s (and Bernie Sanders’) people: