As Twitchy told you earlier, former TIME editor and Obama State Department official Richard Stengel penned an impressively terrible argument in favor of hate speech laws, because he’s “all for protecting “thought that we hate,” but not speech that incites hate.”

Well, it will no doubt shock you that Stengel has come a long way, baby. As tweeter @back_ttys found, Stengel wasn’t always so averse to free speech. You know, as long as it’s convenient for his own political purposes:

Trending

And now, Stengel thinks that the federal government (you know, the one with Trump in the Executive Branch) should pass laws restricting our First Amendment right to free speech.

We’re really lucky.

Meanwhile:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @back_ttysDonald TrumpFirst Amendmentfree speechFreedom of speechhate speechRichard Stengel