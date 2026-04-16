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Pope Leo: "Woe to Those Who Manipulate Religion … For Their Own Military Gain"

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 16, 2026
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP

We've never seen so many pro-abortion liberals side with the pope before, but anything that they think stands in opposition to President Donald Trump is a good thing. As we reported earlier in the week, former ABC political director Mark Halperin laughably said that if Trump attacks the pope, such as calling him "too liberal," then "he is dead — dead, I tell you — politically." Halperin asked who could attack a popular pope and get away with it. We think Halperin's assessment of Pope Leo's popularity is a bit overrated.

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As our own Just Mindy reporter, Trump got in a solid mic drop on the pope when asked about the execution of the first female protester in Iran. What do you tell Iran? "Tell that to the pope," Trump said.

A lot of people are speculating that Pope Leo was firing back at Trump on Thursday when he posted on X, and said to a congregation in Africa, "Blessed are the peacemakers" … but woe to those who manipulate religion for their own military gain.

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Some people are saying he was directing his comments at the leadership of Cameroon, but if that were the case, Sky News would never have bothered reporting on it. 

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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AFRICA DONALD TRUMP IRAN POPE LEO XIV VATICAN

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