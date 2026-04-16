Pope Leo: "Woe to Those Who Manipulate Religion … For Their Own Military Gain"

We've never seen so many pro-abortion liberals side with the pope before, but anything that they think stands in opposition to President Donald Trump is a good thing. As we reported earlier in the week, former ABC political director Mark Halperin laughably said that if Trump attacks the pope, such as calling him "too liberal," then "he is dead — dead, I tell you — politically." Halperin asked who could attack a popular pope and get away with it. We think Halperin's assessment of Pope Leo's popularity is a bit overrated.

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As our own Just Mindy reporter, Trump got in a solid mic drop on the pope when asked about the execution of the first female protester in Iran. What do you tell Iran? "Tell that to the pope," Trump said.

A lot of people are speculating that Pope Leo was firing back at Trump on Thursday when he posted on X, and said to a congregation in Africa, "Blessed are the peacemakers" … but woe to those who manipulate religion for their own military gain.

🚨 JUST NOW: Pope Leo drops this line in Cameroon



"Jesus told us, 'Blessed are the peacemakers,' but woe to those who manipulate religion in the very name of God for their own military, economic, or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth." pic.twitter.com/cGx1Uoyhu2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

BREAKING: Pope Leo has posted a message on X, condemning those who manipulate religion for their own gain



"Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth." pic.twitter.com/jcoWb7aWOE — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 16, 2026

That line was likely given to him by David Axelrod, a fellow Chicago communist and Obama’s close advisor, whom he recently hosted. — Jean De La Valette (@JeanDLaValette) April 16, 2026

Try reading Matthew 23. You might be surprised to see what Jesus had to say along those same lines. — Russ Hjelm (@russhjelm) April 16, 2026

Surely he’s talking about the Iranian regime — TheBitchIsBack😋 (@hotnostril) April 16, 2026

So he's finally taken a stance against Islam. Good! — John Ford (@johnford) April 16, 2026

I’d like him to cite that recitation, please. — Amanda H. (@SunnyInCali922) April 16, 2026

Some people are saying he was directing his comments at the leadership of Cameroon, but if that were the case, Sky News would never have bothered reporting on it.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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