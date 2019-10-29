Alaska’s Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently weighed in on the potential far-reaching consequences of AOC’s precious Green New Deal:

And that was all AOC needed to show off how brilliant her idea is:

Trending

Speaking of points, it seems that AOC’s the one who’s missed it:

For those in the back:

She almost had it that time!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlaskaAlexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCClimate changeGreen New DealMike Dunleavy