Alaska’s Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently weighed in on the potential far-reaching consequences of AOC’s precious Green New Deal:
What happens to Alaska if @AOC's Green New Deal becomes real? @GovDunleavy says, "it would impact our civilization as we know it."
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 29, 2019
And that was all AOC needed to show off how brilliant her idea is:
Yeah that’s kind of the point https://t.co/Dl2ZAFyPDe
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2019
The climate crisis threatens our way of life, and we must decarbonize our economy & way of life to save the planet.
I wish it wasn’t such a bad situation too, but previous generations failed to act & now young people need to deal w the science of our future & create opportunity.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2019
Speaking of points, it seems that AOC’s the one who’s missed it:
The second half of that tweet AOC is attempting to dunk on: pic.twitter.com/1Q8NBXgCSk
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 29, 2019
For those in the back:
He tells me…
Oil would disappear
Gas would disappear
Coal would disappear
Alaska's population would plummet
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 29, 2019
She almost had it that time!
Like usual, not well thought out. lol
— Les (@Lefty_Les) October 29, 2019
You heard it from AOC herself.
This is the point of the Green New Deal: pic.twitter.com/GVWjaQR5t1
— Cᴜʀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ Lɪʙᴇʀᴛᴀʀɪᴀɴ (@checkmatestate) October 29, 2019