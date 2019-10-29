Alaska’s Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy recently weighed in on the potential far-reaching consequences of AOC’s precious Green New Deal:

What happens to Alaska if @AOC's Green New Deal becomes real? @GovDunleavy says, "it would impact our civilization as we know it." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 29, 2019

And that was all AOC needed to show off how brilliant her idea is:

Yeah that’s kind of the point https://t.co/Dl2ZAFyPDe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2019

The climate crisis threatens our way of life, and we must decarbonize our economy & way of life to save the planet. I wish it wasn’t such a bad situation too, but previous generations failed to act & now young people need to deal w the science of our future & create opportunity. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2019

Speaking of points, it seems that AOC’s the one who’s missed it:

The second half of that tweet AOC is attempting to dunk on: pic.twitter.com/1Q8NBXgCSk — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 29, 2019

For those in the back:

He tells me…

Oil would disappear

Gas would disappear

Coal would disappear

Alaska's population would plummet — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 29, 2019

She almost had it that time!

Like usual, not well thought out. lol — Les (@Lefty_Les) October 29, 2019