Apparently ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd agrees with Katie Hill that she shouldn’t’ve had to resign just because of the allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power that were supported by concrete evidence. After all, it’s not as if she was credibly accused like some other people:

Katie hill resigning while we have a president and 2 Supreme Court justices all credibly accused of sexual harassment/assault is a bit like a jaywalker going to jail while al Capone roams free. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 28, 2019

Yeah, it’s exactly like that.

Gone to look up the word credible…be right back! — Steven Jarod Powell (@jarod_powell84) October 29, 2019

Should ABC News really have tapped this guy as their chief political analyst when he’s clearly so unfamiliar with what “credibly” means?

While the President may be “credibly accused” and one supreme court justice is “questionably accused,” there is no question to anyone with even half a brain that the Democrats attempted to railroad Brett Kavanaugh with a made-up accusation. — Fredo N. Twittur (@fredontwittur) October 28, 2019

When you find a picture of a naked Brett Kavanaugh brushing a clerk’s hair in a hotel room, let us know. https://t.co/zihf7y6TZL — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 28, 2019

We’ll wait, Matthew. Meanwhile:

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) October 28, 2019

Yeah, watching someone come unglued so publicly really is sad.