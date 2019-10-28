Arizona Democratic Party vice-chair and Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate Brianna Westbrook was just in the thrift store with her daughter, minding her own business, when something horrible happened:

I’m at the thrift store shopping with my daughter, and this white guy just walked in with a revolver half the size of his leg. I asked him, “Why is it necessary to carry such a large revolver in public?” His response, “Just in case anyone f**** with me… I won’t miss.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Lb1mFQec0y — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) October 27, 2019

Dear God. It’s a miracle she found the strength to tweet about living through such an ordeal.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you, can I call someone for you? — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) October 28, 2019

Oh no. Are you gonna be okay?Are you safe? I’m literally shaking right now. https://t.co/McfVnYmbw7 — The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 28, 2019

Aren’t we all. These people get it:

Ammosexual

It's intimidation tactic. — DaleWillResist📣 (@awelab1956) October 28, 2019

Tiny wang. Guaranteed. — Jim Galloween (@jmgallo) October 27, 2019

Why do people think they’re living in the Wild West? — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 28, 2019

Thank goodness we don't see anything like that in New Jersey. I would be pissed. — CathyO (@cathyob1) October 28, 2019

I’d call the cops and then let the manager know I wouldn’t be shipping there again. — CWDU90 (@crweisinger) October 27, 2019

My policy when encountering one of these jagoffs is to drop whatever I’m looking at, run out of the store screaming “Gun” and call the police. Then call the store manager and explain why I don’t feel safe shopping there any more. — Cheryl #WomenForBernie 🌹 (@cclaypoole) October 28, 2019

She seems reasonable.

And you would be a lunatic and the one likely at fault for causing a panic. Great plan. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) October 28, 2019

Very reasonable people.

Is his being white important to the story? — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 28, 2019

At least as important as making up the part about confronting him — aThirdOfDuane (@aThirdOfDuane) October 28, 2019

Snort.