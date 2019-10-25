Lady Gaga got deep last night, tweeting to her approximately 80 million followers that “Fame is prison”:
Fame is prison
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019
Food for thought from a mega-celeb, we suppose. Though Amanda Knox, who knows a little something about both fame and prison, isn’t quite feeling Gaga’s pain:
I hear you, but…prison is prison. https://t.co/5cclYYZxk7
— Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 25, 2019
Hard to argue with that.
Oop pic.twitter.com/JefJmmUCu7
— Sean Campbell (@Melanism) October 25, 2019
— Shansperanto (@jodfoster) October 25, 2019
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) October 25, 2019
Hello, I would like to report a transaction. Lady Gaga has just been owned.
— Michele Alexander (@michelejalex) October 25, 2019