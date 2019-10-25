Lady Gaga got deep last night, tweeting to her approximately 80 million followers that “Fame is prison”:

Fame is prison — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019

Food for thought from a mega-celeb, we suppose. Though Amanda Knox, who knows a little something about both fame and prison, isn’t quite feeling Gaga’s pain:

I hear you, but…prison is prison. https://t.co/5cclYYZxk7 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 25, 2019

Hard to argue with that.