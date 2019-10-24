As Twitchy told you yesterday, NBCUniversal recently renewed NBC News president Noah Oppenheim’s contract, which effectively serves as a slap in the face of victims of NBC’s alleged culture of rampant sexual predation.

New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali, who’s done extensive coverage of the allegations surrounding NBC, said today that he spoke with an NBCUniversal exec in an attempt to learn why more isn’t being done by the company to address the very serious allegations. Here’s the explanation Ali said he was given:

Ronan Farrow “behaves like a terrorist”? What the hell?

