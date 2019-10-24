As Twitchy told you yesterday, NBCUniversal recently renewed NBC News president Noah Oppenheim’s contract, which effectively serves as a slap in the face of victims of NBC’s alleged culture of rampant sexual predation.

20,000 sign petition calling for the firing of NBC News President Noah Oppenheim because of “troubling reports” of his role to “cover up abuse.” https://t.co/MEgJvSRXhL — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) October 24, 2019

New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali, who’s done extensive coverage of the allegations surrounding NBC, said today that he spoke with an NBCUniversal exec in an attempt to learn why more isn’t being done by the company to address the very serious allegations. Here’s the explanation Ali said he was given:

Last night I asked an NBC Universal executive why they thought changes weren’t being made on the executive level at NBC News. They replied: “Because Ronan behaves like a terrorist and we’re not going to negotiate with terrorists.” https://t.co/4f9KrDRAo8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 24, 2019

Ronan Farrow “behaves like a terrorist”? What the hell?

