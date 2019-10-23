Good to know that NBC takes sexual assault allegations very seriously.

I wrote about how Joy-Ann Reid's reported piece detailing my rape allegations against Russell Simmons and A.J. Calloway was killed by NBC News—mirroring Ronan Farrow’s Weinstein exposé. Andy Lack and Noah Oppenheim need to be held accountable. #MeToo https://t.co/1bIa921Ytv — Alecto AKA Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) October 21, 2019

Here’s how NBC is holding NBC News president Noah Oppenheim accountable:

Noah Oppenheim's Contract Renewed at NBC News (Report) https://t.co/msErMa237e — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 22, 2019

More from The Wrap:

NBCUniversal, according to the Wall Street Journal, “in recent months renewed Mr. Oppenheim’s contract, people familiar with the matter said. The contract renewal is a strong endorsement for an executive who has been at the center of such a controversy. These contracts are typically renewed for several years at a time, and Mr. Oppenheim is expected to succeed Mr. Lack after the 2020 presidential election.” People familiar with the matter tell TheWrap, “the WSJ got this right.” Last week, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that Lack and Oppenheim have the “full support of senior management.”

Senior management’s full support. Isn’t that nice.

And now NBC News trotting out an all-women debate group a day after extending Noah's deal Brush it all under the rug!https://t.co/D8Oams8jUb — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 23, 2019

If the candidates actually care about #MeToo, they'll call out NBC News in their opening statement https://t.co/s8CyKDGsLB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 23, 2019

Pffft! And risk alienating some of their biggest allies? Forget it.

So I guess we’re not getting that bombshell NBC movie. https://t.co/wFRHF7W7Jv — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2019

Just to be safe, we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

