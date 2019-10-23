Good to know that NBC takes sexual assault allegations very seriously.

Here’s how NBC is holding NBC News president Noah Oppenheim accountable:

NBCUniversal, according to the Wall Street Journal, “in recent months renewed Mr. Oppenheim’s contract, people familiar with the matter said. The contract renewal is a strong endorsement for an executive who has been at the center of such a controversy. These contracts are typically renewed for several years at a time, and Mr. Oppenheim is expected to succeed Mr. Lack after the 2020 presidential election.”

People familiar with the matter tell TheWrap, “the WSJ got this right.”

Last week, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that Lack and Oppenheim have the “full support of senior management.”

Senior management’s full support. Isn’t that nice.

Pffft! And risk alienating some of their biggest allies? Forget it.

Just to be safe, we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

