@ComfortablySmug certainly isn’t the first guy to notice the media’s screwy priorities when it comes to determining which stories are deserving of their righteous outrage, but few can articulate it better.

Journos are angrier today at Trump for a meme he didn't even make than they are at NBC News for protecting men who raped journalists. Incredible. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 14, 2019

Before we get into Smug’s thread, let’s set the stage. On Friday, Chuck Todd and “Meet the Press” decided that they could not “in good conscience show” footage from a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota:

WATCH: The president held a campaign rally last night and attacked Hunter Biden. We cannot in good conscience show it to you @chucktodd: "Politics ain’t beanbag, but it isn’t supposed to be this either. We all need to play a role in not rewarding this kind of politics" pic.twitter.com/ERPk4SJ0Yf — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 11, 2019

So stunning and brave of Chuck to defend Hunter Biden’s honor like that. Too bad it’s not worth a damn coming from a proud NBC employee. @ComfortablySmug has had just about enough of NBC’s moral preening, and this weekend, he let NBC News have it:

NBC News has a conscience? Weird given the place is a haven for rapists https://t.co/lcwNq21STR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Just gonna leave this herehttps://t.co/Te3aLLzM9J — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Tfw NBC News lectures Americans about having a consciencehttps://t.co/QQnapxig7K — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Fuck it, let's just start a thread about the types of people at NBC News, including current CNN exec Jeff Zucker who was part of that rotten crew running NBC Newshttps://t.co/D9iOBUzDL9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

The CURRENT head of NBC News and MSNBC Keep this in mind whenever you see some woke MSNBC clown crying about Republicans having a war on womenhttps://t.co/I9332fQoH9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Even Tom Brokaw. All of NBC News is rotten to the corehttps://t.co/V8TryLgTqA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Fuck NBC News and the journalists circling the wagon ignoring this story Andy Lack, the head of NBC News and MSNBC created this culture and knows he can get away with ithttps://t.co/FW02Nw6pNU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Weird how this keeps happening at NBC News… https://t.co/Z4kTDl7ZAh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

Keep sending me links They. All. Knew. They were ALL involvedhttps://t.co/SFZRsOxQ9r — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 12, 2019

The CURRENT president of MSNBChttps://t.co/beKedHZnSA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2019

NBC News evidently hasn’t had a conscience for some time now.

Great thread Smug. — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) October 13, 2019

Smug just nuked NBC and I’m here for it — KeithTheTriple (@keiththetriple) October 12, 2019

And then there’s this:

Remember this the next time MSNBC or NBC try to lecture anyone about a war on women — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 14, 2019

We’ll remember it. Even if NBC doesn’t want us to.