@ComfortablySmug certainly isn’t the first guy to notice the media’s screwy priorities when it comes to determining which stories are deserving of their righteous outrage, but few can articulate it better.
Journos are angrier today at Trump for a meme he didn't even make than they are at NBC News for protecting men who raped journalists. Incredible.
Before we get into Smug’s thread, let’s set the stage. On Friday, Chuck Todd and “Meet the Press” decided that they could not “in good conscience show” footage from a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota:
WATCH: The president held a campaign rally last night and attacked Hunter Biden. We cannot in good conscience show it to you @chucktodd: "Politics ain’t beanbag, but it isn’t supposed to be this either. We all need to play a role in not rewarding this kind of politics" pic.twitter.com/ERPk4SJ0Yf
So stunning and brave of Chuck to defend Hunter Biden’s honor like that. Too bad it’s not worth a damn coming from a proud NBC employee. @ComfortablySmug has had just about enough of NBC’s moral preening, and this weekend, he let NBC News have it:
NBC News has a conscience? Weird given the place is a haven for rapists https://t.co/lcwNq21STR
Just gonna leave this herehttps://t.co/Te3aLLzM9J
Tfw NBC News lectures Americans about having a consciencehttps://t.co/QQnapxig7K
Fuck it, let's just start a thread about the types of people at NBC News, including current CNN exec Jeff Zucker who was part of that rotten crew running NBC Newshttps://t.co/D9iOBUzDL9
The CURRENT head of NBC News and MSNBC
Keep this in mind whenever you see some woke MSNBC clown crying about Republicans having a war on womenhttps://t.co/I9332fQoH9
Even Tom Brokaw. All of NBC News is rotten to the corehttps://t.co/V8TryLgTqA
Fuck NBC News and the journalists circling the wagon ignoring this story
Andy Lack, the head of NBC News and MSNBC created this culture and knows he can get away with ithttps://t.co/FW02Nw6pNU
Weird how this keeps happening at NBC News… https://t.co/Z4kTDl7ZAh
I mean jfchttps://t.co/ar1QFfhEAK pic.twitter.com/MccdXUdYu1
Keep sending me links
They. All. Knew.
They were ALL involvedhttps://t.co/SFZRsOxQ9r
The CURRENT president of MSNBChttps://t.co/beKedHZnSA
NBC News evidently hasn’t had a conscience for some time now.
And then there’s this:
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/bfLLkDym8e
Remember this the next time MSNBC or NBC try to lecture anyone about a war on women
We’ll remember it. Even if NBC doesn’t want us to.