@ComfortablySmug certainly isn’t the first guy to notice the media’s screwy priorities when it comes to determining which stories are deserving of their righteous outrage, but few can articulate it better.

Before we get into Smug’s thread, let’s set the stage. On Friday, Chuck Todd and “Meet the Press” decided that they could not “in good conscience show” footage from a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota:

So stunning and brave of Chuck to defend Hunter Biden’s honor like that. Too bad it’s not worth a damn coming from a proud NBC employee. @ComfortablySmug has had just about enough of NBC’s moral preening, and this weekend, he let NBC News have it:

NBC News evidently hasn’t had a conscience for some time now.

And then there’s this:

We’ll remember it. Even if NBC doesn’t want us to.

