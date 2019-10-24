Earlier today, Ilhan Omar tweeted about Donald Trump’s culpability in the death of a 9-month-old boy:

A nine month old died as a direct result of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and CHIP. He is one of a million children to lose healthcare. Let that sink in. https://t.co/U4q8uXksKZ — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019

Thing was, the boy is still very much alive. But it’s OK, because two and a half hours after sending her initial tweet, Omar tweeted this follow-up:

almost died* — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019

Oh, well. Good thing she cleared that up.

We’re sure that asterisk will get the same amount of attention as her original tweet.

Pretty big distinction — tedi cat (@cat_tedi) October 24, 2019

Minor detail — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) October 24, 2019

no that is not the best way to handle this correction pic.twitter.com/KhpvYUEnIB — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 24, 2019

You should delete that and repost with correction — கல்வெட்டு (@kalvetu) October 24, 2019

And miss out on all those sweet likes and retweets? No thank you.

I wonder which one will get more retweets? — bryan jones (@bryantheblue) October 24, 2019

This will surely get as many likes and RTs — Tall Guy (@tallYuppieScum) October 24, 2019

thank god you did a two word follow up with a * instead of deleting the tweet and correcting it. Almost lost that clout for a second 👀 — palmer (@dpalm34) October 24, 2019

She’s gotta keep that mojo going.

Is “*almost died” seriously the best we can hope for from Ilhan Omar? Spoiler alert: Yep.

GP You mean "got treatment for an illness that had nothing to do with Medicaid cuts and recovered." Got it. https://t.co/bHwJa3xLBQ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 24, 2019

We’re sure Omar’s subsequent tweets debunking the other claims in her original tweet will be along any time now …

As we pointed out originally, the hospital still treated him and there's no indication that his insurance status had anything to do with his care. Did she even read the article? https://t.co/sp44TCzgR5 https://t.co/95nzbILvNA — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 24, 2019

Talk about human scum.