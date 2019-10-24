Earlier today, Ilhan Omar tweeted about Donald Trump’s culpability in the death of a 9-month-old boy:
A nine month old died as a direct result of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and CHIP.
He is one of a million children to lose healthcare.
Let that sink in. https://t.co/U4q8uXksKZ
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019
Thing was, the boy is still very much alive. But it’s OK, because two and a half hours after sending her initial tweet, Omar tweeted this follow-up:
almost died*
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019
Oh, well. Good thing she cleared that up.
We’re sure that asterisk will get the same amount of attention as her original tweet.
And miss out on all those sweet likes and retweets? No thank you.
Is “*almost died” seriously the best we can hope for from Ilhan Omar? Spoiler alert: Yep.
GP You mean "got treatment for an illness that had nothing to do with Medicaid cuts and recovered."
We’re sure Omar’s subsequent tweets debunking the other claims in her original tweet will be along any time now …
As we pointed out originally, the hospital still treated him and there's no indication that his insurance status had anything to do with his care. Did she even read the article? https://t.co/sp44TCzgR5 https://t.co/95nzbILvNA
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 24, 2019
Talk about human scum.