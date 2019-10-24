Earlier today, Ilhan Omar tweeted about Donald Trump’s culpability in the death of a 9-month-old boy:

Thing was, the boy is still very much alive. But it’s OK, because two and a half hours after sending her initial tweet, Omar tweeted this follow-up:

Oh, well. Good thing she cleared that up.

We’re sure that asterisk will get the same amount of attention as her original tweet.

Trending

And miss out on all those sweet likes and retweets? No thank you.

She’s gotta keep that mojo going.

Is “*almost died” seriously the best we can hope for from Ilhan Omar? Spoiler alert: Yep.

We’re sure Omar’s subsequent tweets debunking the other claims in her original tweet will be along any time now …

Talk about human scum.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fake newsIlhan Omarlie