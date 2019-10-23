Sam Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst who served on Barack Obama’s National Security Council. And she’s decidedly not impressed with Donald Trump’s Syria strategy:
I was working for Obama on national security when we first engaged in Syria.
There was no timetable on our engagement.
The President continues to lie.
— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 23, 2019
Wow, she sure showed Trump! Wait … what?
Why would you brag about this???? https://t.co/EFvapg3da7
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 23, 2019
Not sure I’d be shouting about that.
— M Co (@MattCon70) October 23, 2019
That's… not the statement you want to lead with.
— Meercha Montana, Sloth(,) Historian 😷 (@TheRealMeercha) October 23, 2019
Yea this isn’t a point of pride
— CE (@NoMentalErrors) October 23, 2019
Well, it shouldn’t be. Not to a normal person, anyway.
Here to watch the roaring flames on this dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/GdF71ZbMi5
— Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) October 23, 2019
And o, what a dumpster fire it is!
Shot. Chaser. pic.twitter.com/DVxsILVQIN
— Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) October 23, 2019
“Where’s your plan????”
Also…
“We didn’t have a plan” pic.twitter.com/jcFHQ4bVXN
— Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) October 23, 2019
Maybe Sam should think about a Twitter hiatus.
Weird flex but alright
— Jim (@Mij_Sirob) October 23, 2019
— Joe Musser (@aokmuss) October 23, 2019
"I see lots of people discussing the Hindenburg I just want everyone to know I was the pilot, we did a great job"
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 23, 2019
This is like Captain Smith bragging about running into the iceberg.
— Ryan Quattro (@forzaquattro77) October 23, 2019
It’s just so, so bad.
You’re admitting your own incompetence here and that of the Obama administration, Sam. https://t.co/y1f6AKfGZe
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 23, 2019
Nice self own.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 23, 2019
Congratulations, you played yourself.
— John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 23, 2019