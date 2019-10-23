Sam Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst who served on Barack Obama’s National Security Council. And she’s decidedly not impressed with Donald Trump’s Syria strategy:

I was working for Obama on national security when we first engaged in Syria.

There was no timetable on our engagement.

The President continues to lie. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 23, 2019

Wow, she sure showed Trump! Wait … what?

Why would you brag about this???? https://t.co/EFvapg3da7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 23, 2019

Not sure I’d be shouting about that. — M Co (@MattCon70) October 23, 2019

That's… not the statement you want to lead with. — Meercha Montana, Sloth(,) Historian 😷 (@TheRealMeercha) October 23, 2019

Yea this isn’t a point of pride — CE (@NoMentalErrors) October 23, 2019

Well, it shouldn’t be. Not to a normal person, anyway.

Here to watch the roaring flames on this dumpster fire pic.twitter.com/GdF71ZbMi5 — Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) October 23, 2019

And o, what a dumpster fire it is!

“Where’s your plan????” Also… “We didn’t have a plan” pic.twitter.com/jcFHQ4bVXN — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) October 23, 2019

Maybe Sam should think about a Twitter hiatus.

Weird flex but alright — Jim (@Mij_Sirob) October 23, 2019

"I see lots of people discussing the Hindenburg I just want everyone to know I was the pilot, we did a great job" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 23, 2019

This is like Captain Smith bragging about running into the iceberg. — Ryan Quattro (@forzaquattro77) October 23, 2019

It’s just so, so bad.

You’re admitting your own incompetence here and that of the Obama administration, Sam. https://t.co/y1f6AKfGZe — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 23, 2019

Nice self own. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 23, 2019