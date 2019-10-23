It’s no secret that Democratic Rep. Al Green is an idiot. But for some reason, he apparently feels the need to remind us anyway.

During today’s hearing on Facebook, Green confronted Mark Zuckerberg about diversity — and proceeded to make an ass of himself:

.@RepAlGreen is incredulous Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t know how many staffers working on Libra are LGBT pic.twitter.com/K6AJXFIZlp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 23, 2019

Embarrassing. For Green, not for Zuckerberg.

First he asks about the number of women, and you know who would know that? The guy who was mocked for having binders full of them https://t.co/Pt4ctFJEl5 — Jason (@jasonelevation) October 23, 2019

Why would he know that? — Leonard Smalls (@apocalypsebiker) October 23, 2019

Potential employers aren't even permitted to ask the question. So how would Zuckerberg even know? — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin1) October 23, 2019

That is personal information possibly held by an HR dept on a need to know basis. — Ralph Edward Munoz (@Tennisfan1963) October 23, 2019

Is it legal to collect this information? Is it in any way relevant to the employee's ability to do their job well? JFC, people. https://t.co/IHURfbLuFR — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) October 23, 2019

You can't ask your employees about their sexual orientation. What is going on in this Rep's head?!?! — GinaNanananananana (@BGBandita) October 23, 2019

Not a whole hell of a lot, we’d wager.

We should tag every LGBTQ employee… maybe with like a rainbow star or something https://t.co/6QMkjHU1i5 — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) October 23, 2019

Incredible. What an incredibly unserious man Al Green is. — Jeff (@jeff_karr) October 23, 2019