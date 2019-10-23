It’s no secret that Democratic Rep. Al Green is an idiot. But for some reason, he apparently feels the need to remind us anyway.

During today’s hearing on Facebook, Green confronted Mark Zuckerberg about diversity — and proceeded to make an ass of himself:

Embarrassing. For Green, not for Zuckerberg.

Not a whole hell of a lot, we’d wager.

