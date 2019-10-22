For proof that being a terrible person isn’t necessarily a career-ender, look no further than Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who’s not only still in office but is shilling for Virginia Democrats:

Just-out digital ad featuring ⁦@GovernorVA⁩ plumping for #Va Democratic legislative candidates. A sign Northam, post-blackface calamity, is not the pariah Democrats feared and Republicans hoped for. Graying temples, BTW – very gubernatorial. https://t.co/hpRDgRmokB — Jeff E. Schapiro (@RTDSchapiro) October 22, 2019

In a press release, Northam's PAC director says: "Candidates across Virginia are running on the Northam agenda and his successful two years in office." https://t.co/3VBsjvKwyz — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) October 22, 2019

Isn’t that special?

Northam is riding high after his son just won re-election in Canada. — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) October 22, 2019

Heh. Seriously, though. Is there any doubt that if Northam were a Republican, he wouldn’t be in this position?

Crazy what Journos circling the wagon for you can accomplish https://t.co/ZYr6zFDLB3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2019

Right?

Racism is condoned if you have the right letter behind your name. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 22, 2019

If not condoned, at least excused.

He literally wore blackface and not a word from Dems. Trump tweets the word “lynching” and Dems have a complete meltdown. Hypocritical hacks. https://t.co/d8ZPP858Iq — The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 22, 2019

Yes, we know, Dems don't really care about racism. https://t.co/UJU7EKMMmo — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 22, 2019

Evidently not.

We’ll leave you with this from National Review’s Jim Geraghty: