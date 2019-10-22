For proof that being a terrible person isn’t necessarily a career-ender, look no further than Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who’s not only still in office but is shilling for Virginia Democrats:
Just-out digital ad featuring @GovernorVA plumping for #Va Democratic legislative candidates. A sign Northam, post-blackface calamity, is not the pariah Democrats feared and Republicans hoped for. Graying temples, BTW – very gubernatorial. https://t.co/hpRDgRmokB
— Jeff E. Schapiro (@RTDSchapiro) October 22, 2019
In a press release, Northam's PAC director says: "Candidates across Virginia are running on the Northam agenda and his successful two years in office." https://t.co/3VBsjvKwyz
— Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) October 22, 2019
Isn’t that special?
Welp!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/8ha20P31Tf
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2019
Northam is riding high after his son just won re-election in Canada.
— Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) October 22, 2019
Heh. Seriously, though. Is there any doubt that if Northam were a Republican, he wouldn’t be in this position?
Crazy what Journos circling the wagon for you can accomplish https://t.co/ZYr6zFDLB3
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2019
Right?
Racism is condoned if you have the right letter behind your name.
— Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 22, 2019
If not condoned, at least excused.
He literally wore blackface and not a word from Dems.
Trump tweets the word “lynching” and Dems have a complete meltdown.
Hypocritical hacks. https://t.co/d8ZPP858Iq
— The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 22, 2019
Yes, we know, Dems don't really care about racism. https://t.co/UJU7EKMMmo
— Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 22, 2019
Evidently not.
We’ll leave you with this from National Review’s Jim Geraghty:
Canadian Liberals forgave Trudeau for the blackface and pressuring a prosecutor, Virginia Democrats forgave Northam, Democrats forgave Joe Biden over Hunter Biden. And yet some people wonder why Trump’s base forgives him.https://t.co/69A34tmlId
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 22, 2019