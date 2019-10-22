As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed profound regret over his role in “blowing [Hillary Clinton’s email scandal] out of proportion.” We’re not sure if Toobin has apologized to Vox’s Ian Millhiser yet, but if not, he should probably get on that. Because Ian’s still angry, you guys:

Until his dying day!

It really is unfair that he’s had to live like this.

It’s been a very difficult time for Ian Millhiser. Imagine having to drag yourself out of bed every day knowing that Donald Trump is the president, instead of someone with unimpeachable honesty and integrity:

Don’t you mess with Ian’s narrative! It’s all he’s got!

Oh, don’t worry. He’ll never run out of stuff.

