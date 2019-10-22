As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed profound regret over his role in “blowing [Hillary Clinton’s email scandal] out of proportion.” We’re not sure if Toobin has apologized to Vox’s Ian Millhiser yet, but if not, he should probably get on that. Because Ian’s still angry, you guys:

I will carry a grudge until my dying day against the incompetent reporters and editors who made Her Emails into the biggest issue of 2016. And you should too.https://t.co/GrcVWhpl5g — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 22, 2019

Until his dying day!

I am so sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/ZZfjcIKnNS — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 22, 2019

It really is unfair that he’s had to live like this.

In retrospect, it was really mean of all those reporters to force Hillary, the bad politician who know one trusts, to put her emails on that private server so she would lose the election. https://t.co/QPSQ918ERQ — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) October 22, 2019

Clinton's server was so obviously above-the-board that it warranted an FBI investigation and several needless lies from Clinton! — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 22, 2019

And those mean reporters who made her delete 60,000+ emails with zero government oversight. https://t.co/CkMoRuVacK — RBe (@RBPundit) October 22, 2019

It’s been a very difficult time for Ian Millhiser. Imagine having to drag yourself out of bed every day knowing that Donald Trump is the president, instead of someone with unimpeachable honesty and integrity:

Since folks are busy ret-conning the Clinton email story into "it was always nothing and the media done bad" here's a video from August 2015 that showed how often Clinton lied about the story and made things worse for herself. https://t.co/NvIZKNpIJr — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 22, 2019

"It's hard to claim this is all just a partisan witch hunt when the Justice Department under a Democratic administration is looking into the whole email mess." Eugene Robinson — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 22, 2019

Don’t you mess with Ian’s narrative! It’s all he’s got!

Imagine using a capital "Her" as if Hillary Clinton is some kind of deity Well, to Ian, she might be https://t.co/ZKVyc8URJo — Alec Sears v2 (@alec_sears) October 22, 2019

Get over it. Find something else to bitch about. — Colle Davis (@tallcoachcd) October 22, 2019

Oh, don’t worry. He’ll never run out of stuff.