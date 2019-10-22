Buckle up, folks. And brace for “A WARNING”:
NEW —> Anonymous author of Trump ‘resistance’ NYT op-ed to publish a tell-all book, ‘A WARNING’https://t.co/CjbDg1Fziy
NEWS: The author of the anonymous NYT op-ed has a book coming out next month
"The book, titled, “A WARNING,” is being promoted as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency"
Another deal brokered by @matt_latimer @keithurbahnhttps://t.co/ObXUtj2l00
More from the Washington Post:
The author of an anonymous column in the New York Times in 2018, who was identified as a senior Trump administration official acting as part of the “resistance” inside the government, has written a tell-all book to be published next month.
The book, titled, “A WARNING,” is being promoted as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency” that expands upon the Times column, which ricocheted around the world and stoked the president’s rage because of its devastating portrayal of Trump in office.
The forthcoming book will list the author as “Anonymous.” Although the person does not reveal their identity in the book, they will discuss the reasons for their anonymity, according to people involved in the project.“Picking up from where those first words of warning left off, this explosive book offers a shocking, firsthand account of President Trump and his record,” reads a statement about the book’s release.
.@mkhammer on anonymous tell-all book coming out on Trump: "I find it tiresome. Put your name on it."
Same person wrote much-discussed NYT op-ed describing him/herself as part of resistance inside government thwarting Trump's worst instincts. Will remain anonymous.
