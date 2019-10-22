Ambassador Bill Taylor’s opening statement is out and it’s something:

Trending

The optics … aren’t great. They really aren’t.

Doesn’t look like this is going away anytime soon.

Stay tuned to find out just how damaging.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BurismaDonald TrumpGordon SondlandJoe BidenKurt Volkerquid pro quoUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyWilliam B. Taylor Jr.